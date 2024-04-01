Humza Yousaf denies inaction on school violence after 53% rise in incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf denies inaction on school violence after 53% rise in incidents

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he ‘disagreed’ that not enough action was being taken on school violence (Owen Humphreys/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf said he ‘disagreed’ that not enough action was being taken on school violence (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Humza Yousaf has denied his government is not taking enough action on school violence after figures revealed a 53.6% increase from pre-pandemic incidents.

Scotland’s First Minister said the Scottish Government was “absolutely concerned” at the rising levels of violence in schools across the country but said work was under way with local government umbrella body Cosla to develop further strategies.

The PA news agency analysed freedom of information figures which showed 97,372 reports of violence and aggression in Scotland’s schools between 2018-19 and 2022-23, including a further 23,010 logged in the current school year up to March 2024.

In the last full school year, 29,180 incidents were recorded by schools, up 53.6% from the 18,993 in 2018-19, the last full year before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures could also be higher, with five local authorities, including Scotland’s largest – Glasgow City – failing to provide the data.

A breakdown of the figures showed the vast majority of incidents were pupil violence against teachers and school staff, with local authorities including incidents such as physical and verbal aggression, throwing objects, sexual harassment and damage to property.

Asked about the figures during a visit to NHS Fife’s National Treatment Centre in Kirkcaldy, the First Minister said: “Of course we’re concerned – we are absolutely concerned – about the rise in violence in schools.”

Responding to opposition claims that action is not coming fast enough, Mr Yousaf told PA: “I would disagree with that.

“The Education Secretary has held a number of summits, met with trade unions, met with teaching staff, and others in relation to how we can deal with this issue.

“In terms of action we’ve taken, as well as the summits, of course there has been the launch of the tackling gender-based violence in schools framework, as well as of course additional funding for training for new support staff.

“But of course, we are working with Cosla, ultimately, who have responsibility for education locally to develop that joint action plan to tackle what we’re seeing is that worrying rise in violence in schools that has been reported across the country.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth held the first emergency summit on school violence in September 2023.

The NASUWT teaching union said school staff were putting their safety and careers on the line due to the delay in publishing guidance on restraining pupils during attacks.

Scottish Labour education spokeswoman Pam Duncan-Glancy said the “shocking rise” in school violence “demands urgent action from the SNP”.

She added: “Teachers, school staff and families have been sounding the alarm on this issue but the government hasn’t been listening.”

Liam Kerr, education spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives, said: “This crisis cannot be allowed to escalate further. SNP ministers must stop dithering and take real action to protect pupils and teachers from violence in our schools.”