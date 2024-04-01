UK drops seven tonnes of aid into Gaza in latest air relief run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK drops seven tonnes of aid into Gaza in latest air relief run

By Press Association
Humanitarian aid being air dropped over Gaza from an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft (MoD)
Humanitarian aid being air dropped over Gaza from an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft (MoD)

The UK has dropped seven tonnes of aid into Gaza as part of continuing airlift relief efforts.

The latest round of aid drops takes the total amount to 35 tonnes on 40 pallets parachuted into the Palestinian territory over the last week.

Ministry of Defence issued photographs showed the pallets buoyed by dark green parachutes as they dropped into Gaza from an RAF A400M Atlas transport aircraft.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: “A further 7 tonnes of essential aid has been dropped into Gaza by (the RAF) as part of our sustained effort to provide relief to civilians.”

He added: “35 tonnes have been delivered on 40 pallets in seven days as we pursue every avenue to alleviate the ongoing humanitarian crisis.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
UK Armed Forces loading Container Delivery Systems with humanitarian aid before being air dropped over Gaza from an RAF A400M Atlas aircraft (Cpl Tim Laurence RAF/MoD/Crown Copyright)

The UK began dropping aid into Gaza on March 25 amid continuing bottlenecks at border crossings.

The aid has consisted of water, rice, cooking oil, flour, tinned goods and baby formula for the people of Gaza.

The UK and its allies continue to work on a new sea route to get aid into Gaza, amid international warnings that its civilians are on the verge of famine.

While the sea route and air drops are aimed at providing extra methods of helping Gazans, UK Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell has insisted that land-based aid crossings from Israel into the Palestinian territory is the best way to help people.