MSP group seeks transparency on Scottish Government’s international aid funds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

MSP group seeks transparency on Scottish Government’s international aid funds

By Press Association
Sarah Boyack MSP said transparency is vital if Scotland is going to ‘make a substantial impact’ with its international aid (Lesley Martin/PA)
Sarah Boyack MSP said transparency is vital if Scotland is going to ‘make a substantial impact’ with its international aid (Lesley Martin/PA)

A cross-party group of MSPs has launched an investigation int the Scottish Government’s international aid funds, saying there is a lack of transparency.

The Cross-Party Group on International Development says concerns have been raised from organisations in the sector around how funds are allocated and why.

They point out that the Government’s regular report on contributions to international development has not been published since 2019.

The Government has a number of funding streams within its external affairs directorate, including development programmes for Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia.

It also has a climate justice fund and a humanitarian emergency fund.

The MSPs will undertake “desk-based research” before publishing recommendations for a more transparent approach.

On the group are three SNP, two Labour, two Conservative and one Green MSPs.

The groups chairwoman, Labour’s Sarah Boyack, said: “We know the great benefits that international aid can bring to communities in need.

“However, for too long there has not been transparency on how the Scottish Government’s aid programmes have been delivered.

“This inquiry aims to take a constructive approach to bring clarity into the Scottish Government’s aid programme.

“If Scotland is going to make a substantial impact with its international aid, it is vital that the processes for awarding this aid are suitably transparent.

“I look forward to engaging with stakeholders and others to carry out this inquiry.

“Our aim will always be to ensure Scotland is world leading in international aid, but it is critical that humanitarian support is sent to the right places for the right reasons.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “All overseas development assistance provided by the Scottish Government is guided by a rigorous process to ensure complete transparency and accountability focused on areas of need where Scotland’s aid can make an impact.

“A report on all Scottish Government overseas development spend for 2021-23 will be published later this month.

“As the CPG is aware, the Scottish Government has engaged closely with representatives from our partner countries of Malawi, Rwanda and Zambia in the design of our new climate justice, inclusive education, and support for women and girls programmes, which have been led by their priorities.

“While our overseas aid primarily supports projects in partner countries, we have supported humanitarian crises across tens of contexts, including Ukraine, Gaza, Pakistan, Turkey and Syria in recent years.

“Our primary concern is the swift delivery of aid where it is needed most, in line with our commitment to be a good and compassionate global citizen. We would be happy to further discuss this work with the CPG.”