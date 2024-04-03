Conversion therapy ban proposals currently ‘too broad’, law body says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conversion therapy ban proposals currently ‘too broad’, law body says

By Press Association
The Law Society of Scotland has suggested the draft legislation to end conversion practices may be ‘too broad’ (Mike Egerton/PA)

Proposals to criminalise conversion practices in Scotland must be refined to avoid banning legitimate behaviour, senior lawyers have warned.

The Law Society of Scotland, while generally in favour of the draft legislation, has expressed fears genuine practices like cognitive behaviour therapies or those seeking support for “conflictual feelings” over their sexuality could be impacted by the current proposals.

A submission to the Scottish Government’s consultation paper, launched as part of its plans to ban practices which sees people attempt to change or suppress the gender identity or sexual orientation of others, states the current plans are “too broad”.

It calls on ministers to take a “fair and proportionate response” to any new criminal legislation.

In a consultation response from the professional body of Scottish solicitors, concerns are raised the legislation must be clear to ““avoid the inadvertent criminalisation of innocuous conduct that would ordinarily be considered to fall far below the threshold of criminality”.

The consultation response goes on to address specific concerns that the proposals should not include therapies to help people address “conflictual feelings” over their sexual identity.

The Scottish Government document states that non-directive or “non-coercive discussions, questioning, guidance or general parental direction” would not be considered conversion practices – but lawyers state these therapies may be “inadvertently criminalised”.

John Mulholland, convener of the Law Society’s public policy committee, said: “We support this policy’s aims around conversion practices that cause harm and distress to people because of fundamental aspects of who they are, but believe this draft legislation is too broad.

“New laws, particularly criminal legislation, must be shown to be necessary and a fair and reasonable means of addressing a clearly identified problem.

“Such laws must be clear and meticulously drafted to ensure that innocent conduct is not criminalised.

“This proposed legislation currently does not meet these fundamental requirements, and significant refinement is needed so it doesn’t capture circumstances which should be beyond legal reproach. For example, we believe it could apply to common forms of therapy such as cognitive behavioural therapy.

“We are supportive of the proposed approach to use a combination of criminal and civil measures to target harmful conversion practices, but believe the focus should be on using civil provisions in the first instance.”

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.