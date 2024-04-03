Majority of school staff report insufficient resources for special needs pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Majority of school staff report insufficient resources for special needs pupils

By Press Association
The majority of school staff believe there are not enough resources for children with special educational needs and disabilities, a survey suggests.

A poll, of over 8,000 National Education Union (NEU) teacher and support staff members in England and Wales, suggests that 41% said they had no access to counsellors or occupational health specialists to support children with special educational needs and disabilities (Send).

One in three respondents reported that there was no specialist behaviour support team to help Send pupils, while 28% said there was no speech and language therapist and 25% said there was no educational psychologist.

The findings were released on the second day of the NEU’s annual conference in Bournemouth.

NEU members were asked what provision they had access to at school or local authority level to support pupils with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), or who may need to be referred for one.

More than nine in ten (95%) reported that access to CAMHS support for Send pupils was either non-existent or not enough, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, 91% said that access to learning support assistants in class for Send students were either non-existent or there were not enough.

Some members who took part in the survey suggested a lack of funding for children with Send meant resources were being pulled from all young people.

A motion, due to be debated at the NEU conference on Thursday, calls on the union to lobby the Government for increased funding for Send provision.

It warns the situation is becoming “critical” and young people and their families are being “let down” by the current system.

Primary school pupils during a lesson
Some members who took part in the survey suggested a lack of funding for children with Send meant resources were being pulled from all young people (Barry Batchelor/PA)

One respondent to the survey said: “The current system is failing children. We do not have the resources, environments, skilled staff or time to support these students.

“Funding is completely inadequate and paying to support children with high-level need has wiped out our school budget and negatively impacted all other pupils.”

Another said: “Every class has pupils with Send and most now have children with complex needs.

“These needs often include medical or mental health needs but the funding isn’t available to properly meet these needs.

“Last year we made a loss of £7,000 per child with EHCP, meaning that resources had to be pulled from other children.”

Another member said: “We are drowning. The children are not getting what they need or deserve. Parents are not getting what they need. The people in charge should feel ashamed.”

More than half (56%) of NEU members who were surveyed said they are not confident a referral for Send assessment, diagnosis or specialist support, will lead to that pupil getting the help they need.

Daniel Kebede, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: “It is shameful that the Government has done so little to help schools and local authorities in meeting the challenge of increased Send need.

“The crisis in Send funding has gone on for too long. It weighs heavily on schools that want to help but are stretched to the limit. We are seeing children spending too much of their journey through the school system without the support they need.”

He added: “It is in the interests of everyone in the school community and Government to resource Send well and ensure that children’s engagement is not jeopardised simply because of cuts.

“We need to see timely access to support and a much more flexible curriculum, in order that students flourish in a well-resourced learning environment. All of that starts with a major funding commitment from Government.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We want all children to have the chance to reach their potential, which is why we are increasing funding for young people with complex needs by over £10.5 billion next year – up 60% in the last five years.

“We are actively delivering against our Send and AP improvement plan, reforming the system across the country with earlier intervention, consistent high standards and less bureaucracy.

“We are committed to training thousands of workers so children can get the help they need, including investing over £21 million to train 400 more educational psychologists from this year and increasing the number of teaching assistants by 59,600 from 2011.”