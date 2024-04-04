Independent probe into IDF attack urged amid calls to stop arms sales to Israel

An independent investigation into the deadly attack by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is being demanded by the World Central Kitchen (WCK) charity, as former Supreme Court justices pressed the UK Government to stop arms sales to Israel.

Seven of the charity’s aid workers were killed in Gaza on Monday evening, with Britons John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, among those who died in the attack.

WCK founder Jose Andres claimed the Israeli military knew his aid workers’ movements and targeted them “systematically, car by car”.

Israel’s minister of economy Nir Barkat described Mr Andres’s comments as “nonsense”, adding that “unfortunately, in wars friendly fire happens”.

Meanwhile, there is growing pressure on the UK Government to suspend arms sales to Israel, with a letter that has been signed by more than 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court justices.

Speaking to Reuters, Mr Andres said: “This was not just a bad luck situation where ‘oops’ we dropped the bomb in the wrong place.

“This was over 1.5km, 1.8km, with a very defined humanitarian convoy that had signs in the top, in the roof, a very colourful logo that we are obviously very proud of.

“It’s very clear who we are and what we do.”

From left, Britons John Chapman, James ‘Jim’ Henderson and James Kirby, three of the seven World Central Kitchen aid workers who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza (World Central Kitchen/PA)

WCK’s chief executive Erin Gore and executive co-chairman/treasurer Javier Garcia said an independent investigation is “the only way to determine the truth”.

In a joint statement they asked the governments of Australia, Canada, the United States of America, Poland, and the United Kingdom to join them in a third-party investigation into the attacks and “whether they were carried out intentionally or otherwise violated international law”.

It added: “On April 1, 2024, the Israeli Defence Forces killed seven humanitarian aid workers employed by World Central Kitchen (WCK), an internationally recognised humanitarian organization.

“The aid workers killed were nationals of Australia, Canada/US (dual citizen), Gaza, Poland, and the United Kingdom. Israel has admitted to the killings but called it ‘a tragic event in which our forces unintentionally harmed non-combatants and something that ‘happens in war’.

“This was a military attack that involved multiple strikes and targeted three WCK vehicles. All three vehicles were carrying civilians; they were marked as WCK vehicles; and their movements were in full compliance with Israeli authorities, who were aware of their itinerary, route, and humanitarian mission.”

This was Zomi in Pakistan….like so many other missions….always a brave soul….an Angel….Dear Zomi I have no words….but I promise you, your spirit will always be with us…we will always feed people, with love and kindness….you made all of us better…..You made invisible… https://t.co/RFb1dCj29b — Chef José Andrés 🕊️🥘🍳 (@chefjoseandres) April 3, 2024

The charity said it has asked the Israeli government to immediately keep all documents, communications, video and audio recordings relevant to the strikes.

“An independent investigation is the only way to determine the truth of what happened, ensure transparency and accountability for those responsible, and prevent future attacks on humanitarian aid workers,” the statement added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the attack as unintended and “tragic” and pledged an independent inquiry.

In a letter signed by 600 lawyers the Government was warned it risks breaching international law by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel.

Signatories of the letter published on Wednesday night, including former Supreme Court president Lady Hale, said the worsening situation in Gaza and the International Court of Justice’s conclusion that there is a “plausible risk of genocide” oblige the UK to suspend arms sales to the country.

The letter calls on the UK Government to “exert its influence to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the West Bank” and secure the release of hostages.

It adds: “We also call on the Government immediately to halt the export of weapons from the UK to Israel, given the clear risk that they might be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law in breach of the UK’s domestic Strategic Export Licensing Criteria, 86 including its obligations under the Arms Trade Treaty.

“We recall that UK nationals responsible for aiding and abetting international crimes, as well as those committing them as primary perpetrators, are liable for prosecution in the UK pursuant to the Geneva Conventions Act 1957 and the International Criminal Court Act 2001.”

The King has asked to be kept personally updated on the deaths of the three British workers delivering aid in Gaza.

An email sent on Charles’s behalf requested an update by 4pm on Tuesday, as insiders told the Daily Mail he has taken the cause “to heart”.

Former head of MI6 Sir Alex Younger said Israel’s approach to the war in Gaza is bordering on reckless.

He told BBC’s Today podcast: “My view is that what happened is essentially systematic of an approach to targeting that has, on occasion, bordered on the reckless.

“Fundamentally undermines therefore what must be Israel’s political objectives, which is to sustain some moral high ground and some moral purpose.”

He added: “It’s hard not to conclude that insufficient care is being paid to these collateral risks of these operations, one way or another.”