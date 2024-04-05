MPs being blackmailed should contact police, Tory minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MPs being blackmailed should contact police, Tory minister says

By Press Association
MPs who are being blackmailed should contact the police, a minister said (Philip Toscano/PA)
MPs who are being blackmailed should contact the police, not their party, a minister said, after reports that politicians are being targeted by an alleged sexting scam.

Earlier this week online news outlet Politico reported that a number of sitting and former MPs had been contacted by an unknown number detailing prior meetings with politicians, in efforts to acquire personal or sensitive information.

Treasury minister Gareth Davies said this was “extremely troubling” and urged those affected to go to the police.

Conservative MP William Wragg said on Thursday he was “manipulated” into giving personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on a gay dating app, after he had sent intimate pictures of himself.

The MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester, told the Times he was “scared” because the man had compromising information on him.

Mr Davies told GB News: “It is extremely troubling and worrying to hear this kind of activity takes place.

“Will Wragg has apologised for the action he took, but took in a set of circumstances that I think many could potentially sympathise with, and he felt compromised and acted in a way that he thought appropriate.”

Asked if other MPs who feel compromised should contact the Conservative Party, Mr Davies told Times Radio: “First and foremost blackmail is a very serious matter and they should go to the police.”

He added: “They should not come to anybody else other than the police if they feel that they’re a victim of blackmail.”

Mr Wragg said he was sorry for his “weakness”, which has caused hurt for other people.

He said: “They had compromising things on me. They wouldn’t leave me alone. They would ask for people.

“I gave them some numbers, not all of them. I told him to stop. He’s manipulated me and now I’ve hurt other people.

“I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures. We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t.

“Then he started asking for numbers of people. I was worried because he had stuff on me. He gave me a WhatsApp number, which doesn’t work now.

“I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified.

“I’m so sorry that my weakness has caused other people hurt.”

Labour’s deputy national campaign co-ordinator, Ellie Reeves, said: “It is very concerning in terms of MPs’ safety and their numbers being given out.”

William Wragg
Conservative MP William Wragg (PA)

Mr Davies said there is a “robust system” of security checks in place to protect MPs, adding: “Clearly, when certain situations happen like this one in particular, there’s only so much you can do.”

He continued: “We are alive to any threat that can occur against MPs and we have resources in place to tackle that.”

On whether Mr Wragg should have the whip removed, Mr Davies told Times Radio: “He is continuing as a Conservative MP and it’s right that there’s investigation into what happened.

“He’s rightly apologised and, as I say, that’s a matter for Will Wragg and the party generally.”

Leicestershire Police has confirmed it is investigating a report of malicious communications after a number of unsolicited messages were sent to a Leicestershire MP last month.

A spokesperson said: “They were reported to police on Tuesday March 19. Inquiries are currently ongoing.”

Earlier this week it was disclosed that a number of politicians had been contacted by a person who would allege that they had previously met.

Politico reported that these political figures had received the unsolicited messages from two numbers calling themselves “Abi” or “Charlie”.

The messages would include details of the MP’s career and campaigns they had worked on.

The honeytrap sexting scam has been described as “spear phishing”, a type of cyber attack that targets specific groups.

Spear phishing involves scammers pretending to be trusted senders in order to steal personal or sensitive information.

A Parliamentary spokesperson said: “Parliament takes security extremely seriously and works closely with government in response to such incidents.

“We provide Members and staff with tailored advice, making them aware of security risks and how to manage their digital safety.

“We are encouraging anyone affected who has concerns to contact the Parliamentary Security Department.”

PA has contacted Mr Wragg for comment.