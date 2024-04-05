UK construction sector emerges from six-month slump and returns to growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK construction sector emerges from six-month slump and returns to growth

By Press Association
The UK’s construction industry returned to growth last month after a six-month slump (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The UK’s construction industry returned to growth last month after a six-month slump which saw housebuilding suffer against a property market downturn.

The latest S&P Global construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) scored 50.2 in March, up from 49.7 in February and the highest level since August last year.

Any reading above 50 indicates that overall output in the sector has expanded.

Although only fractional, the positive score marks a shift for builders who have grappled with tougher economic conditions, including rising prices, weaker demand and disruption in their supply chains.

Civil engineering was the best-performing sub-sector in March, with firms saying they were doing more work on infrastructure projects and there was resilient demand in the energy sector.

While housebuilding and commercial construction activity was broadly unchanged, the stabilising of residential work reflected the best performance in more than a year.

It indicates that there could be early signs of recovery after a downturn in the housing market, driven by higher interest rates pushing up mortgage costs and the greater cost of living.

Rob Wood, chief UK economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics, suggested that the expectation that interest rates will soon be cut has been a “tonic” for construction firms.

“Improving real wages and expected interest rate cuts are proving to be the right medicine to end the construction downturn, with all major sectors of the industry now showing flat or marginally rising output,” he said.

He added that the PMI survey suggests construction activity will continue to improve.

Housing market
The property market has faced a downturn which has had a knock-on effect for builders (Yui Mok/PA)

Tim Moore, economics director for S&P Global Market Intelligence, agreed that the firms surveyed pointed to a rebound in opportunities for work “helped by easing borrowing costs and signs that UK economic conditions have started to recover in the first quarter of 2024”.

But he added that staff hiring was a “weak spot” as companies had lingering concerns about cost pressures and a sense of hesitancy among their customers to commit to projects.

Staff numbers fell last month, albeit at a slower pace than in February.

Builders remain upbeat about their prospects for business activity in the year ahead, but political uncertainty, squeezed margins and financial pressures continued to weigh on optimism.