Import changes will increase cost of living, warns Yousaf

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf said import changes will impact the elderly (Andrew Milligan/PA)
UK Government import changes could exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis for elderly Scots, Humza Yousaf has said.

The First Minister and SNP leader took aim at the post-Brexit import change – known as the common user charge – which could see fees of up to £145 on products such as fish, salami, cheese and yogurt placed on businesses from April 30.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) outlined how the changes will work last week.

Mr Yousaf said the import costs could lead to an increase in food prices, which will impact vulnerable communities across the UK.

Shopper in supermarket
Humza Yousaf said the charges are likely to increase the cost of a weekly shop (PA)

Ahead of a visit to the 65 Club – a social hub for over-55s in Prestwick, South Ayrshire – he said: “Household budgets across Scotland have been decimated by the cost-of-living crisis, Liz Truss’s mini-budget and Brexit, and news that the cost of a weekly shop is likely to rise once more will be deeply concerning, particularly for older folk.”

Mr Yousaf said it is a “direct result” of the UK Government’s “mismanagement and unconscionable commitment to Brexit”, which he said is “harming” Scotland’s economy, business and communities.

He added: “Meanwhile, Scots – especially older members of communities like Prestwick – are also feeling the full effects of other Tory policies that they have not voted for, including (the) impact of 14 years of austerity.

“The Scottish Government is doing all we can to mitigate the harm inflicted on Scotland – with policies like a national council tax freeze – but the key powers to reverse the economic harm inflicted currently lie at Westminster.”

However, he said the “damage” will continue until Scotland is independent.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The charge is designed to recover the costs of operating our world-class border facilities where essential biosecurity checks will protect our food supply, farmers and environment against costly disease outbreaks entering the UK through the short straits.

“We are committed to supporting businesses of all sizes and across all sectors as they adapt to new border checks, while our analysis shows the implementation of these checks will have a minimal impact on food prices.”