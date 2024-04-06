Increase in income tax for higher earners ‘fair and right’, says Harvie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increase in income tax for higher earners ‘fair and right’, says Harvie

By Press Association
Scotland has the ‘most progressive’ income tax system in the UK, Scottish Green co-leader Patrick Harvie has said (Jane Barlow/PA)
An increase in tax for higher earners is “right and fair”, Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie has said.

With new changes to the income tax regime coming into effect from today, the Scottish Green politician insisted that Scotland had the “most progressive” system anywhere in the UK.

A new tax band, for those on salaries of between £75,000 and £125,140 will see earnings at this level taxed at 45p.

Meanwhile, the top rate of tax, which is levied on earnings above £125,140, will increase by 1p, going to 48p.

Scottish Government minister Patrick Harvie used his speech to call for a ‘reset’ of environmental policies (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Harvie said the Greens had been “leading the case for Scotland’s progressive income tax policies”, adding that the latest changes would mean that the top 5% of earners would “contribute more to maintaining our public services.

Speaking at the Scottish Green spring conference in Edinburgh, Mr Harvie said: “I believe it’s right and fair that here in Scotland we are asking the wealthiest people to pay their share to fund a Scottish Child Payment that is lifting families out of poverty; to deliver a real living wage for all public sector contracts; and to support the services that we all rely on daily.”

Mr Harvie, a minister in the Scottish Government as well as one of the Scottish Green co-leaders, also used his conference speech to call for a “reset” on climate change policy – saying that an “acceleration of action which goes far beyond what has been done before” was now needed.

With independent advisers at the UK Climate Change Committee having recently warned Scotland will not meet its target of cutting emissions by 75% by 2030, he said that “must be a wake-up call for all of us”.

Mr Harvie insisted: “Scotland needs a reset on climate policy. We will need to make fundamental changes as a result of this report, not just to stay within the law, but to shift the emphasis from targets to accelerated action.”

He added that targets “must never be treated as substitutes for action” saying they should instead be used to “focus our minds on action”.

With Holyrood having passed legislation which commits the country to achieving net-zero ambitions by 2045 – five years ahead of the UK – Mr Harvie stressed the need to “increased ambition” when tackling the most polluting sectors: agriculture, transport and industry.

He stated: “This needs to be a shared mission right across the Scottish Government if we are to hold on to the hope of delivering change.”

The Green insisted that the 2045 target was “absolutely still achievable” but stressed this would only happen “if we act now”.

He told the conference: “This is a pivotal moment in our climate journey. It requires a reset of climate policy from the Scottish Government and, as Scottish Greens, we have a responsibility to insist that happens.

“Scotland’s climate targets are important – but only an ambitious acceleration of action can make them meaningful.

“We need acceleration of action which goes far beyond what has been done before.”

However, Mr Harvie went on to accuse Westminster of failing to do enough to tackle the climate emergency, claiming the Conservative Government was “trying to drill its way out of a crisis” and was “delaying the action that will make a difference”.

Adding that the UK Government is “even in the process of opening a new coal mine”, Mr Harvie said: “We can’t leave our future in their hands.”

But he also claimed the Labour Party, which polls suggest will form the next government after this year’s general election, could not be trusted to act either.

He urged people not to “sit back and wait for Labour to take the climate crisis seriously” saying that with the party having gone back on a pledge to spend £28 billion on green policies, its leader Sir Keir Starmer had “already given us 28 billion reasons not to trust him”.