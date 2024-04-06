Affordable housing targets in tatters, Labour warns ministers

The Scottish Government’s targets on affordable housebuilding are in “tatters”, Labour has said in calls for urgent action.

Ministers have pledged to build 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, however Labour has warned the fall in approvals for new housebuilding shows ministers are in “denial” over the targets.

The Government’s housebuilding statistics for 2023 showed there were 6,239 approvals last year, with the figure falling each year from 2018, and the lowest since 2012.

However, Labour said its analysis of the figures shows 19,169 affordable homes would have been approved in the last four years if the approval rate had been sustained from 2018 levels – when 12,478 were given the go-ahead.

The party also argued the decision to cut £196 million from the affordable housing budget shows the Scottish Government has “doubled down” on its risk of missing the target.

Government figures published in March showed 9,680 new affordable homes were completed in 2023, down 5% from the previous year, while approvals fell 5% and 6,046 were started, down 20%.

At the time, housing minister Paul McLennan said Scotland delivered more than any country in the UK per head of the population, but he said inflation, supply issues and labour shortages linked to Brexit had had an impact.

Scottish Labour housing spokesman Mark Griffin said: said “The SNP-Green Government’s promises on affordable housing lie in tatters, as the reality of their record of failure is exposed.

“From record levels of homelessness to extortionate rent to soaring house prices, Scotland is crying out for more affordable housing – but the SNP and the Greens are in denial.

“Once again this Government is more interested in setting targets than meeting them, and Scots are paying the price.

Housing minister Paul McLennan said Brexit and inflation had impacted housebuilding (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“This housing emergency has been years in the making, but instead of fixing their mistakes the SNP is doubling down on them by slashing this year’s affordable housing budget.

“We need urgent action to boost housebuilding so everyone can have a secure and affordable home, including ditching this damaging budget cut and reforming our planning system.”

Housing minister Paul McLennan said: “Scotland has delivered more than 128,000 affordable homes since April 2007, over 90,000 of which were for social rent, in turn helping to create strong, sustainable communities.

“In the year 2022-2023, Scotland delivered by far the most affordable homes per head of the population of any country in the UK – 69% higher than the rate in England, building on our track record of doing more than any other part of the UK to provide and keep social homes.

“There’s no doubt that inflation, supply chain issues and labour shortages linked to Brexit have created a challenging environment.

“We will continue to work with local authorities, housing associations and others to increase the delivery of more affordable homes, the majority of which will be for social rent, including supporting acquisitions of existing properties. Despite UK Government cuts to the capital budget, the Scottish Government will invest £556 million in affordable housing in 2024-25.”