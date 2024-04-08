Cameron to face questions over Israel arms exports during Washington visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron to face questions over Israel arms exports during Washington visit

By Press Association
The wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis (Fatima Shbair/AP)
Lord Cameron is expected to face questions about arms exports to Israel on a visit to Washington DC amid growing pressure after the deaths of seven aid workers in Gaza.

The Foreign Secretary will say the killings, which included three British nationals, were “completely unacceptable” and call for “major changes” as he meets US secretary of state Antony Blinken.

Lord Cameron is widely seen as having taken a more strident approach towards criticism of Israel than some of his Cabinet colleagues, though Downing Street has insisted the Government is “completely united” in its stance.

The Foreign Office said the Washington visit would be used to underline that the deaths of the humanitarian workers were “completely unacceptable and that major changes need to be made to ensure the safety of aid workers on the ground”.

Israel-Hamas conflict
The World Central Kitchen aid workers who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza (World Central Kitchen/PA)

The UK and US “have been clear in Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international law”, the department said.

It comes after Number 10 countered claims of a Cabinet split over the war in Gaza after divisions appeared to have emerged over the weekend, saying the language used by ministers has been “consistent” with that of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden suggested on Sunday that Israel is being held to an “incredibly high standard” compared with other countries, and said there is “a bit of relish from some people about the way in which they are pushing this case against Israel”.

Lord Cameron has called for a “full, urgent, and transparent investigation” into the killings and said more must be done to get desperately needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

British nationals John Chapman, 57, James “Jim” Henderson, 33, and James Kirby, 47, were among seven aid workers killed in an Israeli air strike on April 1, prompting condemnation from London and other Western capitals.

Meanwhile, the Government continues to resist pressure from opposition parties to publish legal advice on Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law amid continuing demands to suspend arms exports.

The UK’s arms exports regime would prevent the supply of weapons to Israel if there is a “clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law”.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are obviously aware of the interest in this issue and we will always look to be transparent about our decisions on these matters, whilst respecting the long-standing convention that we don’t publish legal advice on these issues.”

More than 1,200 lawyers and academics, including former lord chief justice Lord Woolf, and former Supreme Court justices Lord Collins and Lord Dyson, have signed a letter saying there is no legal requirement to impose an arms embargo.

The letter organised by UK Lawyers for Israel comes in response to calls from more than 600 lawyers, including former Supreme Court justices, to suspend arms sales.

But Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said exports should be blocked, regardless of the Government’s legal advice.

He said: “Liberal Democrats believe the Government should publish this legal advice, or at least a summary of it.

“But often people are raising this in the question of whether there should be an arms embargo against Israel, and Liberal Democrats think there should, regardless of what the legal advice says.

“We think the case has already been made that the safety of civilians is not being taken into account anywhere near enough.”

Israel sent troops to Khan Younis in December, part of its ground offensive that came in response to a Hamas-led attack on October 7.

Israeli authorities say 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and roughly 250 people taken hostage.

More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed in the following seven months, according to local health authorities, with most of the territory’s 2.3 million people displaced and vast swathes of the Gaza Strip now uninhabitable.