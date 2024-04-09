Grants of up to £25,000 for farmers hit by Storm Henk floods as crisis continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grants of up to £25,000 for farmers hit by Storm Henk floods as crisis continues

By Press Association
The Government has said farmers will receive grants of up to £25,000 to restore land hit by flooding (Ben Birchall/PA)
Farmers are to receive grants of up to £25,000 to restore land hit by flooding, the Government has said, as the industry warns of a “crisis” caused by severe weather.

Farmers said heavy rain battering the country since October 2023 has left agricultural land saturated, and often still under water, with arable farmers unable to plant spring crops and losing winter planting.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) warned that the rain, combined with unseasonable low spring temperatures, is also hitting livestock farmers, with a “bleak attrition rate” for lambs born this spring.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos said a crisis is building in the farming sector, with bad weather adding to soaring costs of inputs such as fertiliser, and warned consumers could see the effects because produce “simply doesn’t leave the farm gate”.

She welcomed the launch of the Farming Recovery Fund, which aims to support farmers who suffered “uninsurable damage” to their land from severe flooding earlier this year.

The funding will help farmers restore land to the condition it was in before heavy flooding due to Storm Henk in early January, the Government said.

Grants of between £500 and £25,000 will initially be open to farmers in areas where a wider support scheme known as the “flood recovery framework” has been activated, to help farms which have experienced the highest levels of flooding, the Environment Department (Defra) said.

These are Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, West Northamptonshire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.

Eligibility for funding in Berkshire, Herefordshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Staffordshire, Yorkshire, Norfolk and Derbyshire is under review, Defra added.

Eligible farmers are being contacted directly by the Rural Payments Agency, outlining the support available and how they can make a claim.

It comes as parts of the UK are being hit by more flooding caused by heavy rain and strong winds.

The latest bad weather is forecast to continue battering parts of southern England, western Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland over the next few days.

Farming minister Mark Spencer said: “I know how difficult this winter has been for farmers, with extreme weather such as Storm Henk having a devastating impact on both cropping and grazing, as well as damaging property and equipment.

“The Farming Recovery Fund will support farmers who suffered uninsurable damage with grants of up to £25,000, and sits alongside broader support in our farming schemes to improve flood resilience.”

Ms Hallos said: “People should be in no doubt about the immense pressure UK farm businesses are under thanks to this unprecedented and constant rain. It’s no exaggeration to say a crisis is building.

“While farmers are bearing the brunt of it now, consumers may well see the effects through the year as produce simply doesn’t leave the farm gate.

“Combined with input costs which have been soaring for two years, the awful impact of this extreme weather on farmers cannot be over-estimated.”

She said she has “real worries” not just for the financial situation of many NFU members, but the effect it is having on them personally, and warned it is “also a growing issue for UK food security”.

“The recovery fund is very welcome against this background. Defra ministers who have driven this forward will have the thanks of many of our members for whom it will be a lifeline.

“I’m also very pleased that ministers have taken the decision to keep eligibility for the fund open for others affected,” she said.