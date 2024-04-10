Sunak’s ‘fulsome apology’ after being given a kicking over Adidas Samba trainers

Rishi Sunak has issued a “fulsome apology” to fans of Adidas Samba trainers after being accused of ruining their credibility when he was pictured in a pair.

The Prime Minister said he has been wearing the German sportswear giant’s classic trainers “for many years”.

In a video posted on social media, Mr Sunak – who claimed he is a “longtime devotee” of the brand – was shown wearing the white trainers during an interview in Downing Street.

British GQ magazine said that “in a bid to present himself as young and hip, Rishi Sunak took an eternally cool sneaker and ruined it for everyone”, while footwear historian Elizabeth Semmelhack told The Times it could prove to be “the death knell” for the retro trainer.

Mr Sunak told LBC Radio “I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community. But, in my defence, I would say I have been wearing Adidas trainers including Sambas – and others, in fact – for many, many years.

“The first pair my brother got for me many, many years ago – my first pair of fun Adidas trainers as a Christmas present. I haven’t looked back since. So I’ve been a longtime devotee.”

He added: “That pair (in the video) I did buy, but I’ve had Adidas trainers for a very long time.”

But Mr Sunak, who has also faced questions about the short length of his trousers, said he is “intrigued and amused by the amount of focus on what I’m wearing”.