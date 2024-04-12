Sunak ‘living on another planet’ after failing to fix Britain’s roads: Rayner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak ‘living on another planet’ after failing to fix Britain’s roads: Rayner

By Press Association
Britain’s roads now have 100 times as many potholes as there are craters on the Moon, the Labour Party has claimed.

Analysis from the party claims to expose “the Tories’ abject failure to maintain Britain’s roads”.

Statistics from Vehicle Contracts estimate more than one million potholes in the UK in 2023, with just over 9,000 craters estimated to be on the Moon.

In 2021, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “At the last budget we put aside enough to fill 50 million potholes by the end of the Parliament. So enjoy #NationalPotholeDay before they’re all gone..”

Labour claims that three years later, the pothole backlog is at a record high.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for lLocal government, said: “Rishi Sunak vowed to rid Britain of potholes, but he’s living on another planet.

“Under the Tories, Britain’s roads look more like the surface of the Moon than the safe, secure roads that taxpayers left counting the cost of damaged tyres expect.

“The Conservatives have taken a sledgehammer to local government, and it is local people paying the price. After 14 years of Tory neglect, councils up and down the country have been left crumbling with the services communities rely upon left full of holes.

“Labour will be on the side of drivers, and put local services first, ending the Tories’ sticking plaster approach by providing integrated, multi-year funding settlements to local leaders, giving them greater certainty to plan for the future.”

According to the Annual Local Authority Road Maintenance Survey, Britain’s local roads are in the worst condition they have ever been in for at least 28 years.