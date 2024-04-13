Calls for Sunak to block Braverman speaking at right-wing conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Calls for Sunak to block Braverman speaking at right-wing conference

By Press Association
Rishi Sunak is being called on to block Suella Braverman from attending the conference (PA)
Rishi Sunak is being called on to block Suella Braverman from attending the conference (PA)

Rishi Sunak is being called on to block former home secretary Suella Braverman from speaking at a right-wing conference alongside figures who have been investigated for extremism and allied with Vladimir Putin.

Shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth has written to the Prime Minister demanding he intervene over the Tory MP for Fareham’s planned attendance at the National Conservatism event in Brussels.

Among those set to join Ms Braverman at the convention are Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a key supporter of Mr Putin, and former German spy chief Hans-Georg Maassen, who recently revealed he had been placed under observation for suspected hard-right links.

Reform UK honorary president Nigel Farage is also expected to take to the stage at the event next week.

In a letter to the PM, Mr Ashworth invoked the memory of Tory wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill in urging him to take action to stop Ms Braverman “giving oxygen to these divisive and dangerous individuals”.

“Britain’s former home secretary, someone you appointed, plans to stand side-by-side with the global far-right in Brussels,” he said.

“The prospect of a senior Tory politician demeaning the great office she held, and the country she represents, shows just how far the once-great party of Churchill has fallen on your watch.”

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage is also expected to speak at the event (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Braverman has long been a thorn in the Prime Minister’s side, with critics accusing her of having run a leadership campaign while in Cabinet and pointing to speeches at events such as the National Conservatism conference last May.

She was finally sacked as home secretary last November after writing an unauthorised article criticising the police’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests.

Under Boris Johnson’s government in 2020, Conservative backbencher Daniel Kawczynski was reprimanded for attending a National Conservatism conference in Rome, with a Tory spokesman condemning the views of some other speakers.

Number 10, the Conservative Party and Ms Braverman have been contacted for comment.