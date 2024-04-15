Public sector procurement generated £13bn for Scottish economy – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Public sector procurement generated £13bn for Scottish economy – figures

By Press Association
More than £13 billion was generated for the economy from public sector procurement spend in Scotland in 2021-22, figures show.

Official statistics released by the Scottish Government showed £16 billion in total was spent on procurement in the year, with £13.8 billion for economic activity.

Meanwhile, it contributed to 130,000 full-time equivalent jobs and about £7.5 billion to GDP (gross domestic product).

Figures covering the year 2021-22 showed 6,359 regulated contracts were awarded by the 128 reporting bodies, up from 5,421 across 118 public bodies.

The public finance minister, Tom Arthur, said: “As Scotland grappled with the impact of the pandemic as well as the cost-of-living crisis, it is encouraging that these figures show how public sector purchasing power helped contribute billions to the Scottish economy and supported thousands of jobs.

“We are absolutely committed to continuing work to improve our public services and this report demonstrates how public sector procurement can act as a driver to generate a range of positive economic, social and environmental benefits.

“The commitment from public bodies to deliver responsible procurement which benefits businesses, employees and communities in Scotland is clear.

“I welcome this report and the important role procurement plays to make Scotland a better place to live, work and do business.”

A breakdown of the figures showed small or medium size enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland received £4.2 billion.

And £3.8 billion, or 43.3% of spend, was with suppliers based within the local area of the purchasing body.