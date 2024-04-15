More than two thirds of proposed Holyrood constituencies changed after feedback

Revised proposals for Holyrood constituencies could see a total of 30 seats given new names and boundaries.

With Boundaries Scotland in the process of updating the 73 constituency seats in the Scottish Parliament, a proposed set of revamped seats had already been published.

But feedback from local areas means that 30 of those seats now have new names and new boundaries.

Meanwhile, 18 constituencies have had some minor changes made to their boundaries but will retain the name from the original proposals, and three constituencies have had some changes made to the name of the seat, although the boundaries have stayed the same.

While over two thirds of thirds of seats have been changed from the original proposals, there are 22 constituencies that are unchanged.

Boundaries Scotland said the consultation had resulted in “very useful feedback and suggested improvements” in areas including Edinburgh, Prestonpans, Kilmarnock, Clydebank, Johnstone and East Renfrewshire.

It held six local inquiries to hear further views in Musselburgh, Kilmarnock, Clydebank, Johnstone and Newton Mearns, Edinburgh and Peebles.

A consultation on its revised proposals will now run until May 15.

Speaking at the start of this consultation period, Ailsa Henderson the chair of Boundaries Scotland said: “We were very pleased with the number of responses, as well as the quality of arguments and varied suggestions submitted during our first consultation.

“These have helped us to improve upon our provisional proposals and we have made changes to over two-thirds of the constituencies as a direct result of responses submitted during the consultation and at local inquiries.”

She added: “We think we have managed to address the vast majority of concerns while also following the rules as set out in legislation.

“We would now like to hear further views from the public on our revised proposals over the next month.”

At the end of this consultation Boundaries Scotland will consider the responses received and if further changes are needed to constituencies. If more changes are proposed, another one-month-long consultation will be held.