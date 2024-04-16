Bank Governor Bailey: We are seeing very encouraging signs for the economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bank Governor Bailey: We are seeing very encouraging signs for the economy

By Press Association
Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, has said he is seeing ‘very encouraging signs’ for the global economy (Justin Tallis/PA)
The Governor of the Bank of England has said he is seeing “very encouraging signs” for the global economy.

Andrew Bailey told the IMF (International Monetary Fund) that he has witnessed “strong evidence” that the process to reduce inflation “is working its way through” as UK interest rates remain at a 15-year-high of 5.25%.

It came hours after the IMF unveiled new forecasts predicting that the UK will eke out slower growth this year than previously thought and remain the second-worst performer in the G7 group of advanced economies.

The Bank of England in the City of London, after figures showed Britain’s economy slipped into a recession at the end of 2023.
Mr Bailey’s comments come amid weakening predictions from financial markets over how quickly the central bank will cut interest rates (Yui Mok/PA)

The UN financial agency also cautioned that the escalation of conflict in the Middle East risks pushing up food and energy prices across the world on Tuesday.

In an interview with the organisation, Mr Bailey highlighted signs of resilience across the economy.

“I agree with the IMF forecasts and that we are seeing very encouraging signs,” he said.

“We are seeing activity and resilience in the world economy, but we are seeing disinflation.

“In the UK we are disinflating at what I would say is full employment. But I see strong evidence now that the process is working its way through.

“Our judgment with interest rates is how much do we need to see now to be confident of the process.”

It comes amid weakening predictions from financial markets in recent weeks over how quickly the central bank will cut interest rates.

This saw further pressure on Tuesday morning after the Office for National Statistics revealed higher than expected wage growth, at 6%, for the three months to February.

Mr Bailey also stressed that the UK and other European countries are seeing different challenges to policymakers in the US.

He said: “I think the dynamics of inflation are rather different between Europe and the US.

“There is more demand led inflation pressure in the US than we are seeing, so I think the inflation dynamics are different.

“We are still seeing the extension of the process of coming out of the big supply shocks that we had – the impact of the war, the impact of coming out of Covid.”