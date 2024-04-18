UK and US impose new sanctions on Iran in wake of attack on Israel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK and US impose new sanctions on Iran in wake of attack on Israel

By Press Association
Missiles are carried on a truck during an Army Day parade at a military base in northern Tehran (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Missiles are carried on a truck during an Army Day parade at a military base in northern Tehran (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The UK and US have slapped a raft of new sanctions on leading Iranian military figures and entities linked to Tehran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the action demonstrated London and Washington’s unequivocal condemnation of Iran’s weekend assault on Israel, which raised fears of further escalation in the Middle East.

The UK on Thursday added seven individuals and six entities involved in Tehran’s drone and ballistic missile sector to its sanctions list.

The 13 new entries, which include the leadership of Iran’s armed forces and its defence minister, are now subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

Mr Sunak said: “The Iranian regime’s attack against Israel was a reckless act and a dangerous escalation.

“Today we have sanctioned the ringleaders of the Iranian military and forces responsible for the weekend’s attack.

“These sanctions – announced with the US – show we unequivocally condemn this behaviour, and they will further limit Iran’s ability to destabilise the region.”

Cameron
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said the new sanctions demonstrate the UK’s unequivocal condemnation of Iran’s attack on Israel (Yui Mok/PA)

Iranian defence minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and Major-General Gholamali Rashid, commander of Iran’s central military headquarters, are both now subject to UK sanctions along with five other people linked to the Iranian defence industry.

These include directors and managers at Aerospace Industries Organisation, Shahid Hemmat Industries Group and Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group, all of which are believed to be involved in Iran’s ballistic missile programme.

Entities sanctioned by Britain include the General Staff of Iran’s armed forces, the naval wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Khatam-Al Anbiya Central Headquarters which Major-General Rashid commands and three Iranian defence companies.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron, who announced the new sanctions at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Italy, said: “At a time of great tension in the Middle East, Iran’s decision to launch hundreds of drones and missiles towards Israel carried with it a serious risk of thousands of civilian casualties and wider escalation for the region.”

He also called for Iran to “halt its reckless and unlawful behaviour” and to release the MSC Aries container ship, which was seized by the IRGC Navy on Saturday because of its apparent links to Israel.

The new measures add to more than 400 sanctions already imposed on Iran, including on the IRGC.

Washington targeted 16 people and two entities in Iran that produce engines for the drones deployed in the weekend assault on Israel.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement: “Today, we are holding Iran accountable — imposing new sanctions and export controls on Iran.

“The sanctions target leaders and entities connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s Defence Ministry, and the Iranian government’s missile and drone programme that enabled this brazen assault.

“As I discussed with my fellow G7 leaders the morning after the attack, we are committed to acting collectively to increase economic pressure on Iran. And our allies and partners have or will issue additional sanctions and measures to restrict Iran’s destabilising military programmes.”

Tel Aviv has vowed to respond to Iran’s weekend attack, despite calls for restraint from allies, some of whom – including the UK, US and France – helped Israel repel Tehran’s drone and missile barrage.

The onslaught followed Israel’s targeting of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria earlier this month.

Israel and Iran have waged a shadow war for decades, but the strike over the weekend was the first direct Iranian military attack on Israel.