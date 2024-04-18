Preparations made for Government takeover of Thames Water, reports say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Preparations made for Government takeover of Thames Water, reports say

By Press Association
Plans are being drawn up for a Government takeover of Thames Water (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Plans are being drawn up for a Government takeover of Thames Water (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Thames Water could be taken over by the Government, with its £15 billion debt added to the public purse, reports have suggested.

A blueprint codenamed Project Timber is being drawn up in Whitehall, according to the Guardian newspaper, which could see the UK’s largest water company effectively nationalised.

Under the plans, the company – which serves 16 million customers in London and the Thames Valley region – would be placed in a form of special administration in the scenario that its parent company fails.

Once under the stewardship of ministers, it could be broken up into two separate companies serving London and the Thames Valley, the newspaper said, though the Government and water regulator Ofwat remain optimistic this will not happen.

Some of Thames’ lenders could lose more than a third of their investment under the plans, according to the reports.

There is deep concern within Westminster about Thames Water’s finances, with multiple MPs having raised concerns about its struggle for cash to stay afloat in the Commons.

The Government would not be drawn into directly commenting on the contingency planning, with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) only saying it prepares for a “range of scenarios”.

Winter weather Jan 10th 2024
There is deep concern within Westminster about Thames Water’s finances (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“As a responsible Government, we prepare for a range of scenarios across our regulated industries – including water – as the public would expect,” a Defra spokesperson said.

Thames Water has reportedly drawn up an updated business plan, which could be published within days amid its financial woes.

It had originally wanted to raise customer bills by 40% to fund an investment programme worth £18.7 billion under plans published in October, but the company said water regulator Ofwat had imposed regulations on the plan which made it “uninvestable”.

Complaints to water companies
Thames Water originally wanted to raise customer bills by as much as 40% to fund an investment programme, but this was stopped by Ofwat (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The company has £2.4 billion cash available as of February, enough cash for it to remain solvent until next year, possibly delaying any decision about its future for the next government.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson and Richmond Park MP, Sarah Olney said: “Millions of households and taxpayers deserve to know Thames Water’s fate. This corporate clown show must end now.

“The secret plans must be published immediately. Thames Water should have been put into special administration long ago, but the Government is too weak to take on this disgraced polluter.”

Neither Ofwat nor Thames Water wished to comment on the reports.