Health charities and unions lead strong criticism of Sunak’s welfare reforms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Health charities and unions lead strong criticism of Sunak’s welfare reforms

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving his speech in central London on welfare reform, where he called for an end to the ‘sick note culture’ (Yui Mok/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving his speech in central London on welfare reform, where he called for an end to the ‘sick note culture’ (Yui Mok/PA)

Leading mental health and poverty charities and unions have strongly criticised Rishi Sunak’s planned welfare reforms as “deeply damaging” and an “irresponsible war of words”.

The Prime Minister announced a series of major changes to the system on Friday and warned against “over-medicalising the everyday challenges and worries of life”.

Among the proposed changes was a consultation on a “more objective and rigorous approach” in the benefits system, and having so-called specialist work and health professionals charged with responsibility for issuing fit notes instead of GPs in a bid to end the “sick note culture”.

Reacting to the reforms, Dr Sarah Hughes, chief executive of mental health charity Mind, said: “We are deeply disappointed that the Prime Minister’s speech today continues a trend in recent rhetoric which conjures up the image of a ‘mental health culture’ that has ‘gone too far’. This is harmful, inaccurate and contrary to the reality for people up and down the country.

“To imply that it is easy both to be signed-off work and then to access benefits is deeply damaging.

“It is insulting to the 1.9 million people on a waiting list to get mental health support, and to the GPs whose expert judgment is being called into question.”

Centre for Mental Health chief executive Andy Bell also warned Mr Sunak’s suggestion of “over-medicalising” could discourage people from seeking vital support when they need it.

Mr Bell added added the proposed policies would put more people with mental health problems at risk of “benefit sanctions”.

Iain Porter, senior policy adviser at poverty charity the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said: “This is an irresponsible war of words on people who already aren’t getting enough support, which the Government would rather not talk about.

Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride (left) and Sir Iain Duncan Smith listening to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving his speech
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride (left) and Sir Iain Duncan Smith listening to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak giving his speech (Yui Mok/PA)

“Any sensible aspects of the Government’s previously announced planned reforms like a better focus on occupational support have become overshadowed by damaging rhetoric about which illnesses are genuine or not.

“Many people want to work, as the Prime Minister says, but have their hopes dashed by woeful health and wellbeing support and jobcentres unfit for purpose.”

Other reforms announced by the Prime Minister in London included benefits being stopped if someone does not comply with conditions set by a work coach and a pledge to “tighten” the work capability assessment (WCA).

There was also plans for new legislation to prevent “fraudsters” from exploiting “the natural compassion and generosity of the British people”.

The Centre for Social Justice, who hosted Mr Sunak’s speech, said it was pleased to see “a Government that wants to get to grips with surging inactivity”.

But Ash James, director of practice and development at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, said Mr Sunak should “look closer to home” and singled out NHS waiting lists as a key issue for welfare.

He said: “Long waits lead to more complex problems and we know that the greater the amount of time someone is off work, the less likely they are ever to return.”

Mr James added: “Employers should also be doing more to make such services available to their staff, given the clear link between productivity and the health of a workforce.

“But until the Government gets on top of NHS waiting times by addressing the serious workforce crisis across a whole range of professions including physiotherapy, too many people will continue to be let down and forced out of work.”

Ruth Wilkinson, head of policy and public affairs at the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health, said plans to use specialist work and health professionals were “vague and unclear”.

She said: “If the Government is serious about addressing the issue of economic inactivity, it’s crucial it prioritises investing in occupational safety and health and identifying and tackling the root causes.

“The main focus needs to be on prevention, ensuring work is safe, healthy and supportive and accommodates people’s needs.”