Ferguson Marine boss reveals new ‘disappointing’ delay to delivery of ferry

The first of two ferries being built for CalMac will not now be handed over until the end of July, shipyard bosses have confirmed.

The state-owned Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow revealed the latest delay in a new progress report on the construction of the vessels.

Bosses said they are now targeting July 31 as the date when the Glen Sannox – the first of the two ferries – can be handed over to operators CalMac.

Recently installed chief executive John Petticrew accepted the delay will be a “disappointment”, particularly for locals on the island of Arran where the ferry is due to go into service.

State-owned Ferguson Marine is building two new ferries for CalMac (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Glen Sannox and sister ship the Glen Rosa are now some six years late and will cost around three times the original £97 million price tag.

In his update, Mr Petticrew said the Glen Sannox should cost between £145.5 million and £149.1 million.

“We remain confident we can close within this range,” he said in the report to MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee.

Mr Petticrew, who took on the job after the board of Ferguson Marine sacked his predecessor in March, blamed the “particularly challenging” liquified natural gas (LNG) system being installed in the vessels for the delay.

He said the “lack of available expert knowledge and qualified resources in the UK in relation to marine LNG systems has, disappointingly, contributed to further slippage in the progress that we have been able to make in the last few weeks”.

Ferry operator CalMac plans to use the new vessels on west coast routes (Jane Barlow/PA)

However he added the shipyard “remains confident” the Glen Rosa can be delivered by September 2025 at a cost that should “not exceed a maximum of £150 million”.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “This latest delay is yet another huge blow to Scotland’s betrayed island communities.

“It means that – after testing – another whole summer season will have gone by without desperately-needed new CalMac vessels being in operation, thanks to the SNP’s monumental incompetence.

“That’s another peak holiday season for hotels, restaurants and businesses completely at the mercy of a decrepit fleet that simply can’t be relied upon.”

With the chief executive of CalMac also removed from his post in March, Mr Simpson said while “scapegoats come and go at Ferguson and CalMac… no SNP minister has carried the can for a national scandal entirely of their making”.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.