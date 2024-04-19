Ferguson Marine boss reveals new ‘disappointing’ delay to delivery of ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ferguson Marine boss reveals new ‘disappointing’ delay to delivery of ferry

By Press Association
Another delay means the Glen Sannox ferry should be handed over to CalMac at the end of July (Jane Barlow/PA)
Another delay means the Glen Sannox ferry should be handed over to CalMac at the end of July (Jane Barlow/PA)

The first of two ferries being built for CalMac will not now be handed over until the end of July, shipyard bosses have confirmed.

The state-owned Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow revealed the latest delay in a new progress report on the construction of the vessels.

Bosses said they are now targeting July 31 as the date when the Glen Sannox – the first of the two ferries – can be handed over to operators CalMac.

Recently installed chief executive John Petticrew accepted the delay will be a “disappointment”, particularly for locals on the island of Arran where the ferry is due to go into service.

State-owned Ferguson Marine is building two new ferries for CalMac (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Glen Sannox and sister ship the Glen Rosa are now some six years late and will cost around three times the original £97 million price tag.

In his update, Mr Petticrew said the Glen Sannox should cost between £145.5 million and £149.1 million.

“We remain confident we can close within this range,” he said in the report to MSPs on Holyrood’s Net Zero, Energy and Transport Committee.

Mr Petticrew, who took on the job after the board of Ferguson Marine sacked his predecessor in March, blamed the “particularly challenging” liquified natural gas (LNG) system being installed in the vessels for the delay.

He said the “lack of available expert knowledge and qualified resources in the UK in relation to marine LNG systems has, disappointingly, contributed to further slippage in the progress that we have been able to make in the last few weeks”.

Ferry operator CalMac plans to use the new vessels on west coast routes (Jane Barlow/PA)

However he added the shipyard “remains confident” the Glen Rosa can be delivered by September 2025 at a cost that should “not exceed a maximum of £150 million”.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “This latest delay is yet another huge blow to Scotland’s betrayed island communities.

“It means that – after testing – another whole summer season will have gone by without desperately-needed new CalMac vessels being in operation, thanks to the SNP’s monumental incompetence.

“That’s another peak holiday season for hotels, restaurants and businesses completely at the mercy of a decrepit fleet that simply can’t be relied upon.”

With the chief executive of CalMac also removed from his post in March, Mr Simpson said while “scapegoats come and go at Ferguson and CalMac… no SNP minister has carried the can for a national scandal entirely of their making”.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.