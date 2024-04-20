Hilary Cass says criticism of Cass Review ‘inaccurate’ and ‘unforgivable’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Hilary Cass says criticism of Cass Review ‘inaccurate’ and ‘unforgivable’

By Press Association
Retired consultant paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass (Yui Mok/PA)
The British doctor behind a landmark study into transgender treatment in the UK has called criticism of her research “inaccurate” and “unforgivable”.

Dr Hilary Cass told the Times she wished to address the “disinformation” circulating about the findings and recommendations handed down by the Cass Review when it was published on April 10.

The physician also said she fears using public transport and for her personal safety after receiving online abuse in the wake of the report’s release.

The Cass Review
Dr Cass with a copy of the report (Yui Mok/PA)

The report found the evidence base for gender care in young people had been thin and children had been let down by a “toxic” public discourse around gender.

Dr Cass told the Times: “I have been really frustrated by the criticisms, because it is straight disinformation. It is completely inaccurate.

“It started the day before the report came out when an influencer posted a picture of a list of papers that were apparently rejected because they were not randomised control trials.

“That list has absolutely nothing to do with either our report or any of the papers.”

She added: “If you deliberately try to undermine a report that has looked at the evidence of children’s healthcare, then that’s unforgivable. You are putting children at risk by doing that.”

She also hit out at Labour MP Dawn Butler, who questioned Health Secretary Victoria Atkins during a House of Commons debate on Monday about why “over 100 studies have not been in this Cass report”.

Dr Cass accused the Brent Central MP of making assertions that were “completely wrong” about the data and findings.

She said researchers had appraised every research paper that was involved in the Cass Review, but not all were deemed to be the high or the minimum level of medium quality to make the threshold for inclusion.

Dr Cass said the total number of datasets deemed to be of high or medium-quality standard was 60 out of 103.

Ultimately, the Cass Report made more than 32 recommendations to the NHS to restructure the medical system to address how trans youth receive care in Britain.

The Cass Review
Dr Cass now fears for her safety in the wake of the Cass Report (Yui Mok/PA)

The review declared an entire sector of medicine to be operating on “shaky foundations”, with not enough evidence in support of prescribing hormones to under-18s to pause puberty or to transition to the opposite sex.

NHS England has since announced a second Cass Review-style appraisal of adult gender clinics.

Dr Cass confirmed to the Times that she will not take part in the adult report after the abuse she suffered in recent weeks.

She said: “You heard it right here: I am not going to do the adult gender clinic review.”