Lowering inflation is harder than lowering my marathon time, says Jeremy Hunt

By Press Association
The Conservative politician was one of 20 MPs and peers running in the London Marathon on Sunday (John Walton/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said it is more painful to lower inflation than it is to lower his marathon time.

The Conservative politician was one of 20 MPs and peers running in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Mr Hunt was asked if it was harder to bring down inflation or his personal best (PB) marathon time.

TCS London Marathon 2024
Jeremy Hunt after finishing the TCS London Marathon (John Walton/PA)

“I will tell you that the pain of getting a PB is a lot quicker than the pain of bringing down inflation,” he said.

“At least this is over in five hours or so.”

Mr Hunt said he felt “alright, actually” after finishing the marathon.

He added: “Good actually, normally after training runs I feel pretty knackered.

“But on the actual day you tend to stuff yourself up with food that your kids, and your friends, and your family bring along.

“So I’m feeling alright, actually.”

However, the Chancellor said this marathon might be his last.

“I am 57, I have got to think about these things, but we’ll see,” he said.

“But it was an amazing experience, and well done to the London Marathon organisers, what an amazing job they do, London at its very, very best.”

Mr Hunt said he ran the marathon this year in honour of his brother, Charles, who died from cancer.

“He was actually diagnosed at the Royal Surrey, my local hospital in Guildford, so I’m raising money for a new cancer centre for there,” he said.

“Over the three marathons I’ve raised over £100,000.”