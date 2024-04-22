Welsh First Minister facing calls for independent donation investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welsh First Minister facing calls for independent donation investigation

By Press Association
Vaughan Gething is facing mounting calls for an independent investigation into a donation he received while campaigning to be Welsh Labour leader (Ben Birchall/PA)
The First Minister of Wales is facing growing calls for an independent investigation into a controversial £200,000 donation he accepted while campaigning to be Welsh Labour leader.

Senior Conservative and Plaid Cymru members of the Senedd have criticised Vaughan Gething’s decision to accept a sizeable donation from a company owned by a man who has been prosecuted for environmental offences.

The leaders of the parties are now calling for an independent investigation into the issue, after revelations that the Development Bank of Wales – which is owned by the Welsh Government – had loaned the company £400,000.

Plaid Cymru new leader
Rhun ap Iorwerth, leader of Plaid Cymru said the controversial donation was a ‘matter of utmost seriousness’ (Plaid Cymru/PA)

They argue that the loan could be a potential conflict of interest and that Mr Gething should not “act as judge and jury on his own behaviour”.

It also follows Mr Gething’s competitor in the race for First Minister, Jeremy Miles, admitting on Sunday that he would not have taken the money.

The loan was given to Neal Soil Suppliers – a subsidiary of the Dauson Environmental Group which donated to Mr Gething – in 2023 to help purchase a solar farm.

David Neal, who owns Dauson, has twice been convicted of environmental offences.

Rhun ap Iorwerth, the leader of Plaid, and Andrew RT Davies, the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, have called for an independent investigation to be carried out.

Mr ap Iorwerth has written to the Welsh Government’s permanent secretary, Andrew Goodall, raising “serious concerns” about the transparency and propriety of the donation.

Farmer protests
Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies, is also calling for an independent investigation to be carried out (Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

He said: “Before stepping down as First Minister, Mark Drakeford MS refused to publish the advice he received in relation to a complaint against Vaughan Gething under the ministerial code.

“Mr Drakeford also said that the ministerial code does not govern the process for the receipt of donations to Senedd members.

“You will be aware however of reports over the weekend that Dauson Environmental Group Ltd, who donated £200,000 to Vaughan Gething’s campaign, are in debt to the Development Bank of Wales – a bank wholly owned by the Welsh Government.

“It is clear that this matter has now gone beyond donations to Senedd members. It strikes at the heart of government operations, and the relationship between ministers and private individuals.

“I have little confidence that Mr Gething will investigate his own behaviour.

“Whilst the code says that it is not the role of the Permanent Secretary or other officials to enforce the code, I believe this is a matter of the utmost seriousness and one where it would be totally unacceptable for the First Minister to act as judge and jury on his own behaviour.”

Vaughan Gething, at Cardiff University, after being elected as the next Welsh Labour leader and First Minister of Wales
Mr Gething and his team have repeatedly rejected calls to pay back the money (Ben Birchall/PA)

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: “It’s natural that Labour MSs and people in Wales more widely still feel there are questions to be answered on this issue when the First Minister is able to act as judge, jury and executioner when it comes to the ministerial code.

“It’s time to bring in an independent adviser to look into this donation so those questions can be answered.”

Asked for a comment, a Welsh Government spokesman said the Plaid Cymru’s leader would “receive a response to his letter in the usual manner”.

Mr Gething and his team have repeatedly rejected calls to pay back the money, insisting the donation was declared in line with Senedd and Electoral Commission rules and that he is committed to transparency.

Dauson has been contacted for comment.

In a statement to the BBC, Dauson insisted the loan had not been used to contribute to the donation to Mr Gething and had been to “support economic growth”.