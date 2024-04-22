Vulnerable witnesses supported with new evidence suite funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vulnerable witnesses supported with new evidence suite funding

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance welcomed the additional funding (Jane Barlow/PA)
Additional specialist suites to help children and vulnerable adults give evidence in serious criminal trials are being established following £2 million of investment.

The Evidence by Commissioner (EBC) facilities allow vulnerable witnesses to give evidence away from the courtroom which can help reduce the risk of retraumatisation.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance announced plans for two new suites which will cover the north and south Strathclyde sheriffdoms, as well as Dumfries and Galloway.

It adds to the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service’s (SCTS) four existing suites located in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Inverness.

It means there will be countrywide access by April 2026, include a Dundee facility opening this summer.

On a visit to Victim Support Scotland’s remote evidence suite in Glasgow, Ms Constance said: “This significant investment in our court estate means that children and those who have been victims of some of the most traumatic crimes are supposed to give their best evidence as early as possible in the process, and in advance of trial.

“Vulnerable witnesses across the country will have access to specialist, modern and purpose-built suites to pre-record their evidence, helping to reduce the risk of retraumatisation.

“This, and other support available, will help victims and witnesses to start on the path to recovery at the earliest possible stage.

“Putting victims and witnesses at the heart of the justice system is part of our vision for justice. The EBC suites, along with landmark reforms proposed in the Victims, Witnesses and Justice Reform Bill, which Parliament is considering at stage one this week, will build a trauma-informed justice system that victims and witnesses can have confidence in.”

The total investment for the scheme is now more than £4 million and the Scottish Government said hundreds of children and vulnerable adult witnesses have already benefited from the suites.

An additional £500,000 will also be provided to Victim Support Scotland as they develop access to their remote evidence suites in Edinburgh.