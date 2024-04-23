Labour leader pledges to tackle rural crime after hearing about armed robbery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour leader pledges to tackle rural crime after hearing about armed robbery

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and David Skaith the Labour candidate for the York and North Yorkshire Mayoral Election, during a visit to the village of Cawood, Selby (PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and David Skaith the Labour candidate for the York and North Yorkshire Mayoral Election, during a visit to the village of Cawood, Selby (PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was told about a terrifying attack on a village post office as he pledged to tackle rural crime with a cross-government strategy.

Sir Keir discussed experiences of crime with local people as he toured the village of Cawood, in North Yorkshire.

He was told about a robbery by an organised gang six weeks ago at the post office and shop in nearby Monk Fryston, which left one staff member injured.

Sir Keir Starmer visit to Selby
Sir Keir Starmer (centre) talked to villagers in Cawood, North Yorkshire, about their experiences of rural crime (Danny Lawson/PA)

The shopkeepers told Sir Keir how they had decided to end the post office part of the business in the wake of the raid, which was a blow to the surrounding community.

They told the leader of the opposition how the closure of banks in rural areas had led to people using post offices instead, leading to them becoming a target for organised crime due to amount of cash they hold.

Sir Keir, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper and Labour’s candidate for the forthcoming North Yorkshire mayoral election, David Skaith, who joined them on the visit, told the shopkeepers how concerned they were about their experience.

“It’s a reminder that rural crime really matters,” Sir Keir told reporters.

“For them it’s a life-changing decision that they decided they can’t run the post office any more.”

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer unveiled a strategy to tackle the issues blighting communities outside of Britain’s towns and cities (Danny Lawson/PA)

He said: “Also, they know it impacts on their community.

“They are there to serve their community but they feel, for their own safety, they’ve got to take this measure.

“And that’s why we’re all three frustrated by people who think that rural crime is some kind of low-level crime. It isn’t. That’s a really serious example.”

Sir Keir said: “Everybody who has talked to us this morning and everybody in North Yorkshire and in every rural community is entitled to the security and safety of knowing that crime is under control and, sadly, it’s out of control under this Government.”

He said Labour’s strategy involved bringing Government departments together to work in a joined-up way and increase neighbourhood patrols.

Sir Keir Starmer and Yvette Cooper
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper heard about a recent raid on a rural post office (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Keir said: “What we’re hearing here is that, whilst there is a bit of a response, it’s slow and disjointed.

“So, we’ve put together a cross-government strategy to make sure that all the relevant departments will be engaged in, not only putting the strategy together, but then enforcing it, to make sure that these beautiful villages and towns that we have here in North Yorkshire, but across all rural areas, get the sort of service that they need to deal with the crime that is really troubling them.

“Listening to people from these villages here this morning, it’s really, really on their minds.”

Ms Cooper said the plan was for 13,000 more neighbourhood police and PCSOs across the country to increase patrols.

She said: “That has to be for all areas – for our cities, for our towns, but, crucially, also for our rural communities across the country. And that means more neighbourhood patrols in rural areas.”

Ms Cooper said this would be paid for with savings of hundreds of millions of pounds through tackling “wasteful contracts” across police forces.