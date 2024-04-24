Minister accused of being ‘evasive’ on cost of foreign trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister accused of being ‘evasive’ on cost of foreign trips

By Press Association
External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson was quizzed in Holyrood over the cost of his overseas trips (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scotland’s External Affairs Secretary has been accused of being “evasive” and failing to treat MSPs with respect as he was pressed over the cost of his overseas trips.

Angus Robertson, who has recently returned from New York for Tartan Week, said the costs of the visit are still being finalised.

But when pressed to reveal the total costs of his trips since taking on the post in 2021, he failed to give an answer.

Conservative MSP Edward Mountain had asked him to provide the costs, saying “a figure would be useful”.

Mr Robertson said details of all ministerial trips are routinely published by the Scottish Government.

He added that “final cost details from the recent attendance at Tartan Week in the United States are still in the process of being finalised”, pledging to update the Conservative MSP with the information as soon as it is available.

But Mr Mountain accused Mr Robertson of being “evasive”.

“I’m not sure if that is even an attempted answer to my question,” the Tory said.

“These trips are funded by the taxpayer and they deserve to hear the answer, right here in their own Parliament, exactly what these costs have been.

“We’re not being treated with respect if we’re not being given answers.”

Mr Robertson responded by saying the Tory could “huff and puff as much as he likes”, adding: “It is simply a statement of fact having only returned in recent weeks from Tartan Week that the latest travel information has not been finally compiled.”

He insisted that is an “entirely reasonable answer” to the question, saying he is sure Mr Mountain “wouldn’t wish me to pluck numbers from the sky and answer him without having the facts”.