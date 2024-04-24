UK needs to see Israeli plan for Rafah offensive, Lord Cameron says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK needs to see Israeli plan for Rafah offensive, Lord Cameron says

By Press Association
Lord Cameron said the UK had yet to see Israeli plans for a ground offensive in Rafah (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The UK has still not seen a plan for Israel’s expected ground offensive in Rafah and the operation would “not work” without one, Lord David Cameron has said.

The Foreign Secretary, who met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, echoed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he insisted “we need to see a plan” to protect civilian life.

The Israeli military appears to be preparing for a long-expected offensive on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people have taken refuge during the war.

Asked about his talks with Mr Netanyahu last week, Lord Cameron told the PA news agency: “He has made a series of commitments in terms of flooding Gaza with aid.

“My main message was that we want to work with you to make sure all of these things really happen.

“That we get to 500 trucks a day, open Ashdod port, we open a new crossing near Erez, we have proper deconfliction inside Gaza so aid can move around, we switch back on the water, we make the Jordan corridor work properly.

“These are all things that we discussed and I said how important it was that we really progress them, and that was really the heart of the conversation we had.

“It doesn’t work unless there’s a proper plan to safeguard people in Rafah.

“That’s the most important thing … as the Americans would say, we haven’t yet seen a plan. We need to see a plan.”

It comes after the US, Israel’s closest ally, demanded to see a credible plan to protect civilians amid concerns across the international community over the anticipated operation.

Lord Cameron stopped short of describing the expected action as a “mistake,” as US vice president Kamala Harris has, adding: “The right way of ending this conflict, in our view, is a pause followed by a sustainable ceasefire, followed by effectively ending the conflict using political means.

“But if that’s not possible, we recognise you need a plan B and we have to make sure that plan B is deliverable without widespread civilian casualties.”

Israel continues to signal its intention to launch a Rafah offensive, with satellite photos analysed by the Associated Press appearing to show a new compound of tents being built near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Lord Cameron and Benjamin Netanyahu
Lord Cameron (right) said Benjamin Netanyahu made a series of commitments in relation to aid (Frank Augstein/PA)

The country has claimed it is seeking to evacuate civilians from Rafah during an anticipated attack but the military said it was not involved in the tent construction.

Meanwhile, the United Nations’ top human rights official said he is “horrified” by the destruction of two major hospitals raided by Israeli troops in Gaza and reports of mass graves near the sites.

Volker Turk called for independent and transparent investigations into the deaths, saying that “given the prevailing climate of impunity, this should include international investigators”.

The Israeli military claimed its forces were searching for the remains of hostages captured by Hamas during its October 7 attack when they exhumed bodies that Palestinians had buried. It said bodies were examined in a respectful manner and returned to their place.

Israeli strikes on Rafah killed 22 people, including 18 children, health officials said on Sunday.

The war has already killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, and devastated Gaza’s two largest cities as well as leaving a swathe of destruction across the territory.

It was sparked by an unprecedented raid into southern Israel on October 7 last year in which Hamas and other militants killed around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 250 hostages.

Mr Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed and all those held captive are returned.