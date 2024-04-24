First online terror group proscribed in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First online terror group proscribed in the UK

By Press Association
Terrorgram will become the sixth extreme right wing terrorist group to be banned in the UK, on the list of 81 banned organisations (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
MPs have voted in favour of proscribing an online terror network, the first time an online group has received the designation in the UK.

Terrorgram will become the sixth extreme right wing terrorist group to be banned in the UK, on the list of 81 banned organisations.

It has published propaganda designed to incite followers to commit violence, and was credited by an attacker who killed two people in an LGBT nightclub shooting in Slovakia in 2022.

Support for the group will be illegal, with punishments of up to 14 years in prison or an unlimited fine.

During the debate on the motion in the Commons on Wednesday, Home Office minister Tom Tugendhat described Terrorgram as a “transnational, online network of neo-fascist terrorists who produce and disseminate violent propaganda with the aim of radicalising readers and encouraging individuals to commit acts of terrorism”,

He told MPs: “The message of hatred they preach is one of extreme white supremacism. They call not just for death and violence, but the collapse of western democracy itself, so that they might build a whites-only world in its place.”

He added: “The decision to proscribe Terrorgram demonstrates this Government’s commitment to defend the security of the LGBT community.

“Terrorgram hold vile antisemitic views. They have published propaganda material aimed at inciting violence against Jewish communities and the state of Israel, and most recently celebrated Hamas’ attacks on Israel, including endorsing the use of terrorism to target Israel and Jewish communities.”

Shadow Home Office minister Dan Jarvis welcomed the move and said more online groups should be proscribed in future “if necessary”.

He said: “We approve of this innovative action that will lead to the rightful prescription of Terrorgram because within legal frameworks, there must be an approach that is relentless, agile and cunning to defeat terrorist groups.

“And this applies to all terrorist groups as, regardless of whatever warped ideology they peddle, violent extremists across the spectrum continue to use online platforms to radicalise their support base and organise their activities, so we must prepare to prescribe more online groups if that is necessary.”

SNP home affairs spokeswoman Alison Thewliss highlighted that those who are radicalised by extremist online content begin with exposure to “lower level” content.

She said: “Extremism doesn’t begin with organisations like Terrorgram and the atrocities that people inspired by Terrorgram have committed, it starts at a much lower level when people via the algorithms that these sites use, get exposed to more and more extremist content.”

The motion passed unopposed.