Scottish Government to publish paper on justice system post-independence

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Angela Constance will publish the paper on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Scottish Government will publish its latest paper on the country’s post-independence landscape on Thursday, with a minister claiming “more focused and creative action” could be taken after leaving the UK.

The paper will be the latest in the Building a New Scotland series, which was launched with substantial fanfare under Nicola Sturgeon.

Focusing on the justice system, the 13th instalment will lay out how Scotland could be an “open, engaged and positive international justice partner” outside of the UK.

Substantial parts of Scotland’s justice system are currently within the powers of Holyrood, but some key areas – including drug policy – remains reserved to Westminster.

“This next paper in the Building a New Scotland series will set out how independence would enable us to take more focused and creative action to address some of the most challenging justice issues facing our society,” Justice Secretary Angela Constance said.

“With the power to take our own decisions in currently reserved areas such as drugs and gambling, we could shift the focus to prevention, early intervention and rehabilitation, in keeping with our person-centred approach to justice.

“Independence would enable Scotland to represent itself on the international stage with a seat at the table at the Council of Europe, United Nations and Interpol.

“This paper will also set out how an independent Scotland could be an open, engaged and positive international justice partner, with regained access to cross-border tools like the Schengen Information System and the European Arrest Warrant, which were lost following Brexit.

“Scotland has long had its own legal and justice system.

“We have many strengths and successes to build on and I look forward to setting out how independence would enable us to take the decisions required to deliver fair and effective justice in an independent Scotland.”