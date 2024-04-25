How many party candidates are standing in the May 2 elections?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How many party candidates are standing in the May 2 elections?

By Press Association
Voters will not be offered a choice of all the main parties in some of the polls on May 2 (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Conservatives and Labour are the only parties fielding candidates in most of the council seats being contested in the local elections on May 2.

More than 2,650 seats are up for grabs on polling day across 107 local authorities in England.

The Conservatives have candidates in 95% of these, the highest proportion for any party, with Labour close behind on 91%, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

The Liberal Democrats are fighting 68% of the seats and the Greens are on the ballot in 62%.

Reform candidates are standing in 12%, suggesting they could have only a small impact on the outcome of these particular elections.

(PA Graphics)

The Tories and Labour are both defending more than 900 existing council seats, with the Lib Dems defending more than 400 and the Greens just over 100.

Changes in the size of some local authorities mean there are also some brand new seats in play.

Councils where Reform are fielding a proportionately high number of candidates include Bolton, where the party is contesting all 21 seats up for grabs, Hartlepool (12 of 12), Plymouth (17 of 19) and Sunderland (25 of 25).

A total of 316 Reform candidates are standing across the 107 local authorities.

The Workers Party of Britain, whose leader George Galloway recently won the Rochdale parliamentary by-election, has 31 candidates across the 107 authorities, including 13 in Rochdale where 20 seats are up for grabs.

The party’s next highest showing is in Manchester, where it is standing in six out of 33 seats.

While the Tories and Labour have candidates in all 11 of the mayoral elections on May 2, and the Lib Dems and Greens are standing in 10 of them, Reform are fielding candidates in just five: East Midlands, Greater Manchester, London, the North East and the West Midlands.

The six mayoral contests where Reform is not on the ballot are in the Liverpool City Region, Salford, South Yorkshire, Tees Valley, West Yorkshire and York & North Yorkshire.

Salford is also the only mayoral poll without a Lib Dem candidate while Tees Valley is the only one not being contested by the Greens.

(PA Graphics)

Just three parties are fielding candidates in Tees Valley – the Conservatives, Labour and the Liberal Democrats – which is the smallest number in any of this year’s mayoral races, while London has the most candidates at 13.

There is much higher participation by parties in the elections for the London Assembly, with the Tories, Labour, Lib Dems, Greens and Reform all fielding candidates in each of the 14 constituencies.

It is a different picture for the police & crime commissioner (PCC) elections, however.

Labour and the Conservatives both have candidates in all 37 of these contests and the Lib Dems are standing in 35.

But the Greens have candidates in just eight while Reform are standing in only two, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire, and the Workers Party of Britain are fighting one, Bedfordshire.

Plaid Cymru has candidates in each of the four contests in Wales.

It means around a third of the PCC elections (12 of the 37) will be three-way fights, with just the Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems on the ballot.

Voters in Cleveland and the West Midlands will have even less choice for their next commissioner, as only two parties are fielding candidates in these areas: the Conservatives and Labour.