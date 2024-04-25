Deborah James’s father: She would tell us to knock heads together in campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Deborah James’s father: She would tell us to knock heads together in campaign

By Press Association
Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)
Dame Deborah James (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)

Dame Deborah James’s father has said his daughter would tell him to “knock some heads together” as her family urged all UK political parties to commit to a long-term cancer strategy.

Dame Deborah died in June 2022 at the age of 40, five years after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

She used her diagnosis to raise awareness of the disease and set up the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, which has raised more than £12 million.

Her family have now written an open letter urging all UK political parties to commit to a strategy “to give more people affected by cancer more time with the people they love”.

Her father Alistair James told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think this current strategy of early diagnosis saves lives and Deborah would be saying ‘Dad, it makes common sense. Just knock some heads together and see if we get everybody following it and working for it’.”

In a letter published in The Sun newspaper, Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien Bowen, her parents Alistair and Heather James and her siblings Ben James and Sarah Wieczorek said they are joining Cancer Research UK in its Longer, Better Lives manifesto.

The manifesto calls for the Government to publish a long-term cancer strategy within one year of the general election, to “drive earlier diagnosis and reduce inequalities in access to treatment and care”.

“That is why we are calling on all political parties to make the upcoming general election a landmark moment by committing to a long-term cancer strategy for England, helping to give more people affected by cancer more time with the people they love,” the letter said.

“Sadly, we are not unique as a family in losing a loved one too soon to cancer.

“Many families across the country feel the same heartbreak every day. But it does not have to be this way.

“People affected by cancer must be at the heart of this general election.”

Mr James told Today the family promised Dame Deborah they would continue to campaign after her death.

He said: “Her campaigning, her enthusiasm was so important in getting a message across.

“And one of the things in her final days, a promise we made as a family to continue her legacy, which was both fundraising and the legacy and spreading the word.

“We knew we will be carrying on with this, it’s important that it continues. And Deborah provided us a platform and a voice. It’s important we continue to use that.

“We’re talking about our eldest child, which brings back many painful memories, but also many happy memories. And the thing is, we’re quite fortunate, Deborah might have died, but she lives in so many people’s thoughts and ideas, and we’re allowed to talk about it and share her. So I think we do get a benefit from it, as well as other people.”

He added: “In the early stages, we knew little about bowel cancer. We knew little about even what was causing it.

“Deborah was 35, she was fit, she was a vegetarian, I would be the person you’d expect to get bowel cancer, not her.