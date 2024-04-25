‘Moral and economic case’ for helping autistic people into work, says Tory MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Moral and economic case’ for helping autistic people into work, says Tory MP

By Press Association
Sir Robert Buckland (PA)
A new report into autism employment makes the “moral case” for helping neuro-divergent people into work, a Conservative former minister has said.

Sir Robert Buckland, who led the Buckland Review of Autism Employment, said employment can provide “fulfilment and happiness” for people on the autistic spectrum.

Sir Robert, whose daughter is autistic, said it was important for him “on many levels” that neuro-diverse people were involved in the report’s findings.

He told MPs: “This had to be a review that was led by autistic people about autistic people. In other words, nothing about us without us.”

The MP for South Swindon said there was a moral and a “hard-edge economic case” for supporting autistic people to work.

He said: “That will mean so much to the people who can do them, that will give their lives purpose, fulfilment and happiness and I think that concept of happiness is something that we must not lose in all of this.

“So there’s a moral case to be made for the recommendations that are set out in the review, but there’s also, and I make no apology for this, a hard-edged economic case as well. What’s good for autistic people will be good for the rest of our society.”

He added: “Only just under three in 10 autistic adults are in full-time or part-time work. It’s the lowest of all disability classes. That’s about 30% as opposed to 50% for disability generally.”

Sir Robert suggested a new approach that was “universal by design” and so would benefit autistic people who did not have a diagnosis or did not feel comfortable discussing a diagnosis with an employer.

He said: “A universal by design approach is going to make the most difference here and we’ve heard a lot over the years about autism friendly environments, and going out of our way to reach out and understand and allow people to explain, but that I think will only have a limited impact, or an impact upon those people who are comfortable and prepared to talk about autism.

“Surely it would be better to have a universal change to the way in which we recruit and retain employees.”

Recommendations in the report include initiatives to reduce stigma and capitalise on productivity, support programmes for autistic people to begin or return to work, and education for employers on working with neuro-diverse staff.

Chair of the Work and Pensions Committee, Labour MP Sir Stephen Timms, welcomed the report but described it as a “missed opportunity”.

He said: “As the review points out, the employment gap is much worse for autistic people than it is for disabled people more broadly.

“A disappointing feature of the report for me though, is the rather unambitious nature of the recommendations. They’re along the lines of ‘the Government ought to try a bit harder on this and do a bit more of that’ there aren’t any targets set out in the report, nothing to really help us to monitor progress.

“So I feel when the question is asked in two or five years time, have these recommendations been delivered? Then the answer is going to be a bit unclear.”

Work and pensions minister Mims Davies said: “I very firmly believe that autism should not be a barrier to starting, staying or succeeding in employment.

“This report is a big and extremely welcome step forward.

“It’s not only produced a plan to overcome barriers for autistic people but shows a path that can be followed for other groups facing barriers to employment.”