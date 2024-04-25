Ed Davey calls for billion-pound budget boost for farming

Sir Ed Davey has reiterated his call for a £1 billion boost to the farming budget on a visit to a Shropshire farm.

The Liberal Democrat leader visited Treflach Farm in Treflach, Shropshire on Thursday with his party colleague Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire.

They met local farmers to discuss the importance of British farming.

Mr Davey said: “The government has turned their back on farmers, from botched trade deals to staff shortages.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey during a visit to Treflach Farm in Treflach, Shropshire (Jacob King/PA)

“It is clear that in rural heartlands like here in North Shropshire, only the Liberal Democrats have a real plan to support our farmers and rural communities and that starts with a £1bn investment so our farms can thrive again.”

Ms Morgan said: “Farmers across Shropshire have had a really tough time lately, with terrible trade deals, a record-breaking wet winter and a botched transition to a new payment scheme all having a negative impact.

“We need a government that backs British farmers and works hard to get them a fair deal. Instead, we’ve got a government that just isn’t listening to the agricultural sector.

“Most of all, we need a change. The Conservatives just aren’t delivering for rural Britain.”

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the government had ‘turned its back on farmers’ (Jacob King/PA)

The party’s farming rescue plan, announced in February, calls for the budget to rise to support sustainable domestic food production and address agricultural product shortages.

It also includes plans to fix workforce shortages in farming, fishing and food processing.