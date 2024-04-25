Offenders under 18 dealt with in Children’s Hearing system after Bill passed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Offenders under 18 dealt with in Children’s Hearing system after Bill passed

By Press Association
The Children (Care and Justice) (Scotland) Bill was passed on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
A Bill which would see children under 18 who commit crimes dealt with through the Children’s Hearing system rather than the courts has passed.

MSPs backed the Children (Care and Justice) (Scotland) Bill on Thursday by 71 votes to 49.

The Bill makes changes to the justice system, increasing the age at which someone is considered a child from 16 to 18 and ensuring those under that age are no longer housed in young offenders institutions.

Children’s minister Natalie Don said the passage of the Bill is a “significant step forward”.

She added: “The Bill before us today will ensure children in Scotland are kept out of young offenders institutions and it will support safe, proven, care-based alternatives.”

Critics of the Bill have warned of a lack of protections for victims of crimes perpetrated by children, but an amendment passed this week created a “national, single point of contact support service for victims and certain members of their families”, the minister argued.

Ms Don added: “All children, where they’re in need, at risk or in trouble, deserve our concern and support and this Bill will help ensure that they get it.”

Scotland “should not be imprisoning children”, she added.

Scottish Conservative Roz McCall, who told MSPs her party would not be supporting the Bill, raised questions of capacity within the Children’s Hearing system caused by the changes, saying there needs to be a “massive recruitment drive”.

While stating her support for the principles of the Bill, Ms McCall added: “As with so many things brought forward by this Government, the foundation is simply not there.”

Scottish Labour MSP Martin Whitfield also spoke of his reservations around the Bill, but added: “Nothing is more important to our society than caring for the safety and wellbeing of our children and young people.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said: “We should have care, not prison, we should have hearings, not courts, and we should be treating children as children.”

The Bill faced a mammoth session of Parliament on Wednesday, when more than 90 amendments were considered.

Among these was the removal of two sections which placed restrictions on the reporting of children in the justice system, which the minister accepted did interfere with the rights of a free press.