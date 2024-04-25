Rwanda Bill has ‘chilling effect’ on trafficking victims coming forward – Long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rwanda Bill has ‘chilling effect’ on trafficking victims coming forward – Long

By Press Association
PICTURE POSED BY A MODEL A teenage girl with her head in her hands (PA)
The Prime Minister’s Rwanda Act has had a “chilling effect” on victims of human trafficking coming forward to the authorities, Northern Ireland’s justice minister has said.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill became law on Thursday paving the way for deportation flights to get off the ground.

It is set to see asylum seekers being transported from the UK to the east African nation.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long expressed grave concerns about the plans during an appearance before the Assembly’s scrutiny committee for her department on Thursday.

She said she recently met with the independent commissioner on human trafficking, and said the Act has had a “chilling effect”.

Stormont Assembly
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Obviously it applies in Northern Ireland but it is a reserved matter, my department has no involvement at all with the issue of migration,” she said.

“The human slavery commissioner was very clear – people who have been trafficked are afraid to come forward because they fear deportation to Rwanda.

“There are two things that are happening that she was able to bring to my attention – which I’m aware of from conversations that we’ve been having with people in the sector here – first is that the victims themselves are afraid to disclose they’ve been trafficked, or to make any complaint.

“They want to stay under the radar because they’re afraid if they rise above it that they will then be immediately placed as illegal immigrants.

“And the second thing is that it is creating an ethical dilemma for first responders. So if you work in a hospital, if you’re a nurse, if you’re a police officer going to a state of a crime.

“If you’re an ambulance worker, or a fire service person, you turn up at a houses overcrowded, and you suspect modern slavery is taking place.

“The ethical dilemma is leaving those people be knowing that that could be being exploited or do you raise a red flag over that property and run the risk of them being deported.

“That is a genuine concern.

“We are now treating people who have been trafficked, who are victims, as criminals, and potentially in doing that, we are making the actual criminals who traffic them harder to reach.

“So it is a genuine concern and one that we’re very alert to.”