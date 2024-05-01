Next first minister must commit to changes for carers, charities say

Scotland’s next first minister has been urged to commit to “boost investment in care and give carers the support they need”.

With Humza Yousaf announcing his plans to stand down on Monday, the head of Oxfam Scotland has stressed that the political upheaval in Scotland must not hamper recent changes made to how the care sector is viewed.

The calls come after changes to the National Performance Framework – a tool for monitoring the wellbeing of Scots – were made to include care as one of the monitored outcomes.

Lodged at the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday, the new outcome states “we are cared for as we need throughout our lives and value all those providing care” and comes after a campaign from A Scotland That Cares.

Two further new outcomes were also created for climate action and housing, according to a document lodged with parliament.

“We recognise that everyone needs care at some point in their life: as a child, in older age, or due to ill health or additional needs,” the document read, laying out the aims of the outcome.

“We acknowledge the intrinsic value of caring for collective wellbeing and also the economic value of unpaid care that often goes unnoticed.

“We support and invest in care so that nobody providing paid or unpaid care experiences poverty, disadvantage or reduced wellbeing. We have a care sector that provides fair work and dignified, respectful care to all who need it.

“We reduce inequality through our actions to support caring, which is disproportionately carried out by women.

“We improve the lives of children, older people, and disabled people by ensuring high quality care.”

Oxfam Scotland head Jamie Livingstone said: “This hugely welcome, globally significant commitment to carers cannot be overshadowed or undermined by short-term political upheaval.

“The next first minister must instead ensure the proposed national outcome on care is worth the paper it’s written on by delivering rapid and transformative changes that boost investment in care and give carers the support they need.

“It’s time that carers, and the contribution they make to our country, are both visible and valued.”

Becky Duff, director of Carers Trust Scotland, said carers were the “backbone of our society”, adding: “For too long, their tireless efforts have gone unseen and unappreciated, resulting in carers often facing burnout and poverty.

“The Scottish Government’s landmark new commitment to carers is a positive step towards ensuring that carers of all kinds receive the recognition and resources they urgently need and deserve.”

Scottish Care chief executive Donald McCaskill said: “For decades, carers of all kinds have provided an essential service which, despite its Cinderella status, has kept our communities and economy afloat.

“The new national outcome on care must be a line in the sand, and given the weight, impetus and funding it needs to drive the substantial spending and policy changes required to address the myriad of issues facing the care sector, carers and those they care for.”