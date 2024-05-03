Blackpool South sees third biggest Tory to Labour by-election swing since war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Blackpool South sees third biggest Tory to Labour by-election swing since war

By Press Association
The Blackpool South by-election saw one of the biggest swings from the Conservatives to Labour since the war (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Blackpool South by-election saw one of the biggest swings from the Conservatives to Labour since the war (Peter Byrne/PA)

Labour needed a swing in the share of the vote of just 5.7 percentage points to win Blackpool South – but in the event they managed a huge 26.3 points.

It is the third largest swing from the Conservatives to Labour at a by-election since the Second World War.

The second largest swing took place earlier this year, at the Wellingborough by-election in February, which saw Labour take the seat from the Tories on a swing of 28.5 points.

The largest ever by-election swing from the Conservatives to Labour since the war was 29.1 percentage points, at the Dudley West by-election in December 1994.

POLITICS Elections
(PA Graphics)

Labour has now clocked up six by-election swings greater than 20 percentage points in the last 12 months.

Along with Blackpool South and Wellingborough, these are a 23.9-point swing at Tamworth and a 20.5-point swing at Mid-Bedfordshire, both in October 2023 and both from the Conservatives; 20.4 points at Rutherglen & Hamilton West in October 2023 from the SNP; and 23.7 points at Selby & Ainsty in July 2023 from the Tories.

The last time Labour recorded swings of this kind was when Tony Blair led the party in opposition from 1994 to 1997 – although the party only managed two such feats in this period: the 29.1-point swing at Dudley West in December 1994 and a 22.1-point swing at Staffordshire South East in April 1996.

The largest ever by-election swing against a government since the Second World War in a contest where a seat changed hands took place in July 1993, when the Liberal Democrats took Christchurch from the Conservatives on a swing of 35.4 percentage points.