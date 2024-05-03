Second of four ferries being built in Turkey to launch in June

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second of four ferries being built in Turkey to launch in June

By Press Association
The Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal will both serve the Inner Hebrides (CMAL/PA)
The Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal will both serve the Inner Hebrides (CMAL/PA)

The launch date of the second ferry to serve the islands being built in Turkey has been announced, marking an “important milestone” in the Scottish Government’s plan to launch six vessels by 2026.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) said the MV Loch Indaal, which will serve Islay and Jura, will launch on June 8.

The announcement comes after the MV Isle of Islay launched in Turkish waters in March, with the vessel expected to enter service in November.

The Isle of Islay and Loch Indaal are two of four ferries being built at the Cemre yard in Turkey, with the others said to be “progressing well and according to schedule”, CMAL told MSPs in March.

MV Isle of Islay
The MV Isle of Islay took to the water for the first time in March (CMAL/PA)

The progress stands in sharp contrast to the two larger ferries – the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa – being built at the state-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, which are six years late and several times over-budget.

Jim Anderson, director of vessels at CMAL, said: “With the launch of Isle of Islay in March, and Glen Rosa in April, Loch Indaal will be the third vessel to launch within three months.

“Work is progressing well at Cemre, and we are on schedule and on budget with all four vessels, which will be welcome news for islanders.”

On June 8, the Loch Indaal will enter the water at Cemre Marin Endustri shipyyard in Yalova.

Work will then continue on the vessel slipway and it is expected to arrive in Scotland in February.

MV Glen Rosa launch
The MV Glen Rosa was launched at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow last month (Jane Barlow/PA)

An official naming ceremony is scheduled for the middle of next year.

The ferry will have a capacity of 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “I’m delighted that the launch of the MV Loch Indaal has been confirmed for early June.

“This is another important milestone in the Scottish Government’s commitment to delivering six new major vessels into service by 2026.

“I have no doubt the communities and businesses on Islay and Jura are looking forward to a more resilient and modern ferry service, with further vessels set to bring similar improvements to other parts of the Clyde and Hebrides Ferry Services network.”