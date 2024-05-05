Salmond warns Swinney not to backtrack on roads projects to appease Green MSPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Salmond warns Swinney not to backtrack on roads projects to appease Green MSPs

By Press Association
Scotland’s likely next first minister John Swinney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s likely next first minister John Swinney (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Alex Salmond has warned likely first minister John Swinney he could pay the “heaviest of political prices” if key road-building projects – such as completing the dualing of the A9 – are put on hold to appease the Scottish Greens.

Mr Salmond spoke out as he prepared to give evidence to a Holyrood committee probing delays to work to upgrade the A9 from Perth to Inverness to dual carriageway.

The former first minister is expected to express his “bitter disappointment that unacceptable lack of progress has been made on delivering a promise made to the people of the Highlands of Scotland by the Scottish Government”.

His comments came ahead of Monday’s close of SNP leadership nominations – with Mr Swinney likely to be the only candidate for the job.

As a result of that, he is expected to be voted in as Scotland’s seventh first minister in a ballot at the Scottish Parliament later this week.

Though with the SNP without a majority at Holyrood, he will likely still be forced to rely on the Scottish Greens for support.

The Scottish Government had pledged the A9 would be converted to dual carriageway between Perth and Inverness by 2025 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

However Mr Salmond, who now leads the rival pro-independence Alba Party, warned the likely next first minister not to further delay work on the A9.

During Mr Salmond’s time as first minister, the Scottish Government had committed to fully dualing the stretch by 2025.

But in December 2023, ministers admitted this was not achievable, saying it would be 2035 before the work could be completed.

Mr Salmond, speaking ahead of his appearance at the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee as part of its investigation into the delay to the project, said he had made a “firm commitment to complete the dualing of the A9 to Inverness by 2025 at a historic cabinet meeting in Inverness Town House in 2008”.

Alex Salmond insisted the A9 work had been ‘on track’ when he was first minister (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The former first minister however added that after he left office “like many essential projects, it was allowed to slip down the capital agenda with the eyes of the Scottish Government increasingly focused on niche policies of the Scottish Green Party”.

He insisted when he had stepped down in 2014, the project was “on track for delivery”.

Mr Salmond stated: “If I had not stood down as first minister, then I would have assured that the project would have been completed on the planned timescale.

“The Scottish Government I led had a track record of delivery. We promised to do things and we then delivered them when we said we would.

“That’s what we did with the M80, the Borders Railway, the Aberdeen by pass, the M74 and the Queensferry crossing. Only the Highlands were let down after 2014.”

The former first minister added: “The job of the Scottish Government is to provide the infrastructure required to allow the Highlands and Islands to flourish whether it be roads in the mainland, ferries to the islands or electronic infrastructure everywhere.

“As first minister, I demonstrated that commitment by holding cabinet meetings in Inverness, Caithness, Inveraray, Moray and the Northern and Western Isles. Each of these meetings committed promises to north communities and indeed were honoured like the University of the Highlands and Islands.

“However, over the last 10 years, the SNP government has effectively turned its back on the Highlands, and failed to realise that investing in infrastructure is essential to growing Scotland’s economy.”

He added: “If John Swinney becomes the next first minister of Scotland and sells out the Highlands to buy the support of the Scottish Greens, then he will pay the heaviest of political prices.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We have set out the Scottish Government’s plans for the A96 and the A9.

“There are no plans to change these”.

A spokesperson for Mr Swinney said: “Mr Swinney’s support for the dualling of the A9 has been unwavering.

“He is on record as stating that this vital infrastructure project will save lives, unlock economic potential and improve connectivity between the Highlands and central Scotland.

“In December 2023, the Transport Secretary updated Parliament on the revised timescales for the A9 dualling programme. In this statement, she re-affirmed the Scottish Government’s support for completing this project.

“If elected first minister, Mr Swinney will lead a government that continues the delivery of this project.”