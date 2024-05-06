Irish and Spanish premiers discuss recognition of the state of Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish and Spanish premiers discuss recognition of the state of Palestine

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris has spoken to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez about the ‘dire situation in the Middle East’ (PA)
The Irish and Spanish premiers have had further discussions on the recognition of the state of Palestine.

Taoiseach Simon Harris and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke by telephone on Monday morning following discussions in Dublin and Brussels last month.

Mr Harris said it was their third conversation in recent weeks, and that they are eager to make progress on this very shortly.

“We discussed the dire situation in the Middle East and particularly in Gaza and agreed to continue working together to push for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional and immediate release of all remaining hostages and for a surge in humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza,” he said.

“Prime Minister Sanchez and I shared our deep concern about reports that Israel has ordered an evacuation of civilians from parts of Rafah in preparation of a military operation.

“I reiterate my call on Israel not to undertake a full-scale military operation in Rafah. The international community has made it very clear that an Israeli military operation in Rafah will inevitably lead to disastrous humanitarian consequences and the deaths of large numbers of innocent civilians.

“The protection of civilians is an obligation under international humanitarian law.”

Mr Harris said the two men also “reaffirmed the wish for both Spain and Ireland to recognise Palestine”.

Pedro Sanchez visit to Ireland
Simon Harris (left) and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Dublin following their meeting in April (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I also discussed with Prime Minister Sanchez our ongoing work together on recognising the state of Palestine,” he said.

“We reaffirmed the wish for both Spain and Ireland to recognise Palestine, agreeing that formal recognition is an important part of acknowledging that a two-state solution is the only way to bring about peace and stability in the region, with a state of Palestine and the state of Israel living side-by-side in peace and security.

“Prime Minister Sanchez and I are both eager to make progress on this very shortly and we agreed to remain in close contact.

“We are co-ordinating efforts with other European states to recognise a Palestinian state alongside like-minded countries. This will be done in a way that can have the most positive impact on the situation on the ground.

“We also took stock of the work under way in New York on a resolution on Palestine’s membership of the UN. Ireland fully supports Palestinian membership of the UN.

“The UN General Assembly will consider this issue on May 10 and we expect a large majority of UN member to take a similar position.”