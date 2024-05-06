Stormont Assembly to hear call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormont Assembly to hear call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

By Press Association
The motion condemns violence by Israel and Hamas (PA)
The Stormont Assembly is set to hear a call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and southern Israel.

The debate, listed for Tuesday, will be led by the Opposition SDLP.

It has been described as the first opportunity for the Assembly to make a united call for peace since the outbreak of the latest conflict in the region in October 2023.

The motion proposed by the official Opposition leader, Matthew O’Toole, condemns violence by Israel and Hamas.

Opposition day
Stormont Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole (PA)

It also calls for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, rejects any ground assault on Rafah, affirms support for a two-state solution and the recognition of Palestine as a state, and calls for an end to the sale or transfer of weapons to Israel “while the genocide continues”.

The motion additionally mandates First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly to write to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in support of these aims.

Mr O’Toole MLA described the situation as “genocide of unbearable proportions”.

“It has been seven months since the initial scenes of violence in Gaza and southern Israel were first beamed across the world. In that time, we have all been horrified by the depths to which human depravity has plunged,” he said.

“Abductions, torture, the murder of innocent men, women and children, the obliteration of entire families and communities has all become chillingly commonplace.

“This is a genocide of unbearable proportions, which for too long has been armed and abetted by countries who say they care about human rights.

“As a society that found the strength to say no to vengeful violence and that now enjoys a fragile peace, we have a responsibility to speak up and speak out about the horror of conflict.

“The SDLP Opposition has tabled a ceasefire motion in the Assembly this week. We sincerely hope that it can be a moment for our society to unite behind a call for peace.”