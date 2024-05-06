King feeling very good and pleased to return to public duties, Mordaunt says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

King feeling very good and pleased to return to public duties, Mordaunt says

By Press Association
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of the King during his coronation ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)
The King is feeling “very good” and “would have been so pleased” to return to public-facing events following his cancer diagnosis, Penny Mordaunt has said.

The Commons leader spoke about her meetings with him in her role as Lord President of the Privy Council to mark the first anniversary of the King and Queen’s coronation on Monday.

She told GB News: “I think people won’t be surprised to know that he’s completely charming and always calm.

“And he’s also got a really good sense of humour as well. But he’s always asking about how things are going, particularly issues that we’re dealing with in Parliament or about particular groups who he knows that are having a rough time.

“He’s always asking after those people, so he cares a great deal and he’s a delight to work with.”

The Privy Council is a body of senior advisers to the monarch.

Asked how Charles is doing, Ms Mordaunt told the broadcaster: “He’s very good. And I know that he would have been so pleased to get back to public duties. He would have missed it tremendously.

“I think everyone is really pleased to see him back and I know that he wants to do more, so it’s been a good week.”

King Charles III coronation
Penny Mordaunt carrying the Sword of State (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ms Mordaunt was responsible for bearing the Sword of State and presenting the Jewelled Sword of Offering to Charles at his coronation – the first time the duty had been carried out by a woman.

The Conservative MP sparked interest on social media wearing a custom-made teal outfit with a matching cape and headband with gold feather embroidery.

“I was determined and very excited, but also very nervous,” she said.

“The sword was very heavy.

“The question I’d always asked myself when I was doing drill practice with my reserve unit in the pouring rain every Tuesday night, was, why am I doing this now? I know why it was so I could hold that sword at the Coronation.

“Actually, the adrenaline of the day just carries you, carries you through it.”

Ms Mordaunt has been tipped as a future Tory leadership contender.

But she denied she would be installed in No 10 “like a new boiler” amid questions over Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s political future in anticipation of challenging local elections for the Tories last week.