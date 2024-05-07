Incoming first minister John Swinney challenged to act on A&E waits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Incoming first minister John Swinney challenged to act on A&E waits

By Press Association
The number of patients spending more than the target time in A&E reached its highest total for over a year at 44,061, new figrues for March showed. (Jeff Moore/PA)
Incoming first minister John Swinney is being urged to take “meaningful action” to tackle waiting times in accident and emergency – as new figures showed the number of patients waiting longer than the target time reached its highest total for more than a year in March.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) showed A&E departments dealt with 135,207 patients in March – with just over two thirds (67.4%) of them being either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

However there were 44,061 patients who spent longer than the target time in A&E over the course of the month – the highest total since December 2022.

The statistics for March also showed more than one in 10 patients (11%) took eight hours or more to be either admitted, transferred or discharged, with a total of 14,615 people in this category.

There were also 5,816 patients – representing 4.4% cases in A&E – who were there for at least 12 hours.

The Scottish Government has set the target of having 95% of all patients in A&E being admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Public Health Scotland said however that compliance with this target has “been below 80% since summer 2021”.

Health Secretary Neil Gray accepted that ‘waiting times are longer than we want them to be for too many patients’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Separate figures covering the last week of April showed of the 26,359 patients who attended at A&E, 64.5% were admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours – down from 65.8% the previous week.

A total of 9,361 patients waited more than four hours in the week ending April 28 – with this including 3,263 patients who were there for eight hours or more and 1,500 patients who were there for at least half a day.

Current Health Secretary Neil Gray accepted that waiting times are “longer than we want them to be for too many patients”.

He said: “The pressure being felt by our A&E departments is not unique to Scotland, with similar challenges being felt by right across the UK.”

Mr Gray added the Scottish Government was continuing to “work collaboratively with health boards to develop services, support sustained improvement and reduce A&E waits”.

He went on: “The 2024-25 Scottish Budget provides more than £19.5 billion for health and social care and an extra £500 million for frontline boards. An initial investment of £30 million in the NHS, the first instalment of a £300 million investment over three years, will target reductions to pandemic backlogs and patients waiting the longest time.”

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Alex Cole-Hamilton demanded action from incoming first minister John Swinney (Jane Barlow/PA)

But Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton insisted incoming first minister John Swinney must act.

The Lib Dem said: “With a new First Minister taking office this week, this needs to be a turning point for the crisis in our A&E departments.

“Patients and staff alike deserve better than the SNP mismanagement they have had to put up with for years on end.

“We need to finally see meaningful action taken to reverse this situation, not just more hot air from the SNP government.”

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane said: “A&E departments are in permanent crisis on the SNP’s watch and they have no plan to fix this situation.

“Waiting times are continuing to get worse even as we now enter May, with more and more patients suffering potentially deadly delays due to SNP inaction.”

Dr Gulhane, who works as a GP while also serving as an MSP, blamed “dire workforce planning” from this Scottish Government for this, along with the “flimsy” Covid recovery plan.

The Tory said it was now “the shocking norm that over a third of patients have to wait over four hours to be seen”.

Dr Gulhane said: “It is deeply alarming that 1,500 patients waited over half a day to be treated despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues.

“Rather than continuing to push for independence at every turn, John Swinney should be relentlessly focusing on cutting NHS waiting times.”