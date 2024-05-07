Finance Committee given ‘completely inaccurate’ costings, convener claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Finance Committee given ‘completely inaccurate’ costings, convener claims

By Press Association
The convener of Holyrood’s Finance Committee accused the govenrment of ‘knowling’ proving ‘completely inaccurate’ figures on the costs of new legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)
The convener of Holyrood's Finance Committee accused the govenrment of 'knowling' proving 'completely inaccurate' figures on the costs of new legislation (Jane Barlow/PA)

Justice Secretary Angela Constance has hit back at claims the Scottish Government “knowingly” gave MSPs “completely inaccurate” information on the costs of new policing legislation.

Kenneth Gibson, the convener of Holyrood’s Finance Committee, challenged Ms Constance over the costs of introducing the Police (Ethics, Conduct and Scrutiny) (Scotland) Bill.

Financial papers published alongside the legislation – which has been brought forward by ministers to provide “greater clarity” around police complaints and misconduct processes – stated that the annual costs could be between £520,474 and £1,414,474.

But Mr Gibson complained that “the costs of the Bill have evolved hugely actually since they were given”.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said the costs were ‘based on the best information’ ministers had at the time (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The committee convener said costs were “going from £800,000, tripling to £2.356 million”.

Meanwhile he said that the recurring costs were “more than quintupling” from £613,000 to £3.443 million.

Challenging the Justice Secretary, Mr Gibson said: “I think this all stems from the fact that the Government knowingly presented figures to the Finance Committee which they knew were completely inaccurate.”

Adding that the committee had been “tenacious” in its scrutiny of such matters, he said it “would have been a lot easier” if the figures had been updated prior to government officials being questioned on them in March.

Ms Constance insisted: “The government did not knowingly present information to this committee that was wrong.”

Instead she said it had “published a financial memorandum last year, based on the best information we had at the time”.

But she stated: “If I had my time over again, the thing I would have done differently would have been to write to committee in advance of officials giving evidence, that’s for sure.”

Scottish Government official Graham Thomson had told the committee in March that the government would “look to update parts” of the financial memorandum.