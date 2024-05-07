Starmer demands general election as new Labour MP takes his seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Starmer demands general election as new Labour MP takes his seat

By Press Association
Sir Keir Starmer welcomed new Labour MP Chris Webb to the Commons (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer urged the Prime Minister to call an election “as quickly as possible” as he welcomed Labour’s newest MP to Parliament.

Chris Webb took his seat in the Commons on Tuesday, five days after winning the Blackpool South by-election with almost 60% of the vote.

Welcoming Mr Webb to Parliament’s Westminster Hall, Sir Keir praised his “phenomenal victory” and hailed him as “the first born-and-bred Blackpool MP for 60 years”.

The Labour leader joked that the party was “making a habit of this”, with Mr Webb making Thursday’s by-election the eighth of the Parliament to see Labour gain a seat.

He added: “There’s a wider message here, because the nation wants change.

“The nation wants to turn a page on 14 years of chaos, of division and of failure, and usher in a decade of national renewal.

Chris Webb
“And I think the Prime Minister should heed that call, reflect on this and give the country what it wants – which is a general election as quickly as possible.”

Earlier in the day, Mr Webb swore an oath to the King as he took his seat in the Commons.

Mr Webb won the Blackpool South seat from the Conservatives with the third largest swing from the Tories to Labour in a by-election since the Second World War.

Mr Webb secured 10,825 votes, a share of nearly 60%, while the Conservatives’ David Jones received 3,218 and Reform UK’s Mark Butcher 3,101.

The by-election followed the resignation of former MP Scott Benton who had been caught in a sting by the Times newspaper telling reporters posing as gambling investors he could lobby for them in return for payment.

Mr Benton had the Conservative whip withdrawn and, after an investigation by parliamentary authorities, was suspended from the Commons for 35 days.

This triggered a recall petition in his constituency, but Mr Benton resigned before the result of this came in.