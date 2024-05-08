Home Office stops publishing number of Channel crossings blocked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Office stops publishing number of Channel crossings blocked

By Press Association
Some 116 people arrived in the UK via small boat on May 7 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government has stopped publishing the number of migrants prevented from crossing the Channel in small boats after less than a week following “consultation with the French”.

The Home Office began publishing the number of migrants who had been blocked from making the crossing over the weekend alongside its daily update on the number of those arriving in the UK.

But in a late update on Wednesday evening, the department said it had paused publishing the statistics on prevention “until further notice”.

The update said the Government would continue to publish daily statistics on arrivals and would “provide further updates on the publication of prevention data as soon as possible”.

Wednesday’s update showed another 116 people had arrived via small boats on the previous day, bringing the total number of arrivals for the year so far to 8,790.

This is up 34% on the same period last year, when 6,549 Channel crossings were recorded, and a 13% rise compared to the same period in 2022 (7,750), PA news agency analysis of the figures shows.

Prior to their removal from the Government’s website, prevention figures suggested 1,048 people had been stopped from crossing the Channel since April 29.

But the Home Office said the statistics were “estimates” and prone to “measurement error”.

The figures included people who were prevented from leaving France or returned to the country, but it was not clear whether they included repeat attempts by migrants to cross the Channel.

A Home Office spokesman said previously that the French had prevented 26,000 people making the crossing in 2023, adding that the UK continued to “work closely with French police who are facing increasing violence and disruption on their beaches as they work tirelessly to prevent these dangerous, illegal and unnecessary journeys”.