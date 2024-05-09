Conservative MP instructs staff not to deal with asylum cases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Conservative MP instructs staff not to deal with asylum cases

By Press Association
Marco Longhi is the Conservative MP for Dudley North (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)
A Conservative MP has instructed his staff to no longer deal with asylum cases, saying he wants to prioritise his “limited resources”.

Marco Longhi faced shouts of “resign” and “shameful” as he raised the matter in the House of Commons at business questions.

The MP for Dudley North said: “I have stopped the large number of so-called asylum seekers from attending my surgeries and I have instructed my office to not deal with asylum cases for two reasons.

“As MPs, we have zero authority, zero mandate or influence over Home Office decisions. We have very limited resources and I, for one, want to dedicate my resources to putting Dudley people first.

“Can we have a debate on the pressure that asylum seekers are putting on our nation’s resources and on our local services?”

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt replied: “The honourable gentleman raises a specific point, which I could generalise from because our approach to this issue has been to recognise that we have finite resources and we want to be able to direct them in the most efficient and effective way possible.

“That’s why we have to control our borders, that’s what the British people want – they want a Government to be able to control access of foreign nationals to the UK.

“As well as border control, we have been reforming the processes at the Home Office.

“He will know that we’ve had a speed-up of looking at cases, by now I think close to 300%, and we are cracking through that backlog.”

Ms Mordaunt said the Government “will get on top of it”, adding: “We need to continue that progress to make sure that the systems we have in place are not piling pressure onto local services, whether it’s education, healthcare or whether it’s the services the honourable gentleman offers in his office.”

MPs are expected to represent the interests and concerns of all those people who live in their constituency, although there is no legal requirement for them to take on a particular case or not.